This Week’s Comings & Goings

Marriott International announced that Leeny Oberg, Marriott’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, development, has decided to retire effective March 31, 2026. Read more.

White Lodging announced the hirings of Noah Hoppe as executive vice president and chief financial officer and Jared Garner as executive vice president and chief legal officer. Read more.

Full House Resorts, Inc. announced the promotion of Lewis Fanger to president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. The title of president was previously held by Daniel Lee, the company’s chief executive officer. As previously disclosed, Mr. Lee extended his employment agreement as the company’s CEO in June 2025.

Remington Hospitality announced the return of Lisa Carlson as senior vice president of operations. Carlson, who brings over 30 years of hospitality leadership experience to the role, originally joined Remington in 2022 as part of the company’s merger with Chesapeake Hospitality.

Berkadia announced the addition of Senior Managing Director Andrew Holt to its hotels and hospitality platform. Holt will focus on sourcing and placing hospitality-related investment property sales, debt placements, and secondary loan sales. Holt began his role on July 14.

Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park announced the appointment of Ramon Reyes as managing director. Reyes brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new role.

Rosewood Bermuda announced the appointment of Patrick Graham as managing director. In this new role, Graham will oversee all facets of Rosewood Bermuda’s operation.

The St. Regis Washington, D.C., announced the appointment of Alaina Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney

previously served as interim general manager since May 2024 and played an integral role in The St. Regis Washington, D.C.’s recent renovation and redesign of its guestrooms and suites.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, announced the appointment of Shaileen Jiwa as general manager. Jiwa has more than two decades of global hospitality experience. She previously served as the general manager at MGallery Gem Forest Nairobi.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the appointment of Amanda Chades as general manager of Hilton Garden Inn Cape Canaveral, slated to open this fall. Chades brings more than a decade of hospitality experience to her new role.

Snowpine Lodge announced the appointment of Eric Hagman as general manager. Hagman brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to his new role, where he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the boutique, 60-room hotel.

Spire Hospitality announced the appointment of Zaw Oo as general manager of Hotel Fera Anaheim. Oo has nearly 20 years of industry experience, and he will oversee the daily operations of the 460-room property. Oo most recently served as the general manager of M Social Hotel New York Times Square

Bricton Group announced the appointment of Doak Walker as general manager of Marriott San Antonio Airport. In this role, Walker will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services, staff development, financial performance, and continued growth within the San Antonio hospitality market.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Jason Takaki as general manager of Napili Shores Maui. Takaki will be responsible for overseeing AOAO and property rental operations.

Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Gus Laliotis as vice president of food & beverage. Most recently, Laliotis spent 20 years with Evolution Hospitality, and he played a key role in launching the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago Medical District UIC announced the appointment of Anthony Visone as director of sales and marketing. With over a decade of experience, Visone has served in key leadership roles, including sales manager at Marriott International.

Hotel San Luis Obispo’s steakhouse, Ox + Anchor, announced the appointment of Alan Chagolla as its new restaurant manager. Chagolla brings more than a decade of food and beverage experience to the restaurant, and he first joined Hotel SLO at its inception in 2019.

Hilton Richmond Downtown announced the appointment of Tia Wood as executive chef. Wood brings over a decade of culinary experience to the hotel, and she recently served as executive chef with The Housepitality Family.

Ambiente announced the appointment of Kyle Rhodes as executive chef. Rhodes, who brings more than a decade of experience to the role, will oversee Ambiente’s culinary programming at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Forty1.

CBRE announced the expansion of its debt and structured finance team in Texas with the addition of Tom Burns as vice chair. Burns joins CBRE from Affinius Capital (formerly Square Mile Capital).

Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile announced the appointment of Petra Malbasa as marketing coordinator. In her new role, Malbasa will oversee the hotel’s digital marketing initiatives and collaborate with Sofitel’s PR agency, Kinship, to build strategic programming that drives awareness, increases visibility, and enhances guest engagement.

Four Seasons Resorts Lanai announced the appointment of Brittany Thompson as West Coast leisure sales manager. In her new role, Brittany will be the key contact for travel agency partners across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Hawaii.

The Extended Stay Lodging Association (ESLA), in collaboration with Kalibri, announced that it will present its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul Novak, partner at Whitman Peterson, at the upcoming ExStay D.C. Workshop on July 30. Over his career, he has developed or acquired more than $4 billion in hotel assets, helping to launch or expand brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, ESA, Choice, and others.

As part of the strategic integration following the merger of Springboard Hospitality and Hotel Equities, the combined hospitality management company announced two leadership appointments: Albert Smith as chief operating officer of Hotel Equities and Rob Robinson as president of Springboard Hospitality.

The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel, announced two recent executive appointments: Siddharth Kohli has been appointed director of diplomatic and entertainment Sales, and Ossie Saquicela has been promoted to director of social events.

CBRE announced several strategic leadership appointments within its U.S. & Canada advisory business, including Chris Connelly, James Millon, Tommy Lee, and Mike Casey. Connelly has been promoted to executive group president, U.S. & Canada advisory services. Millon and Lee have been promoted to co-heads of U.S. & Canada capital markets. Casey has been promoted to the newly created role of chief data officer, U.S. & Canada advisory services. In related moves, Brooke Armstrong, Texas advisory leader, has been promoted to advisory group president, West Region. Pete Schippits is now advisory group president, East Region and Canada.