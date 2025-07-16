MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging added to its investments and development executive team with the hirings of Noah Hoppe as executive vice president and chief financial officer and Jared Garner as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

“Jared and Noah are two growth-oriented, values-driven executives with a deep expertise in the urban and lifestyle hospitality space, and their addition underscores our commitment to be the best owner, most preferred operator, and leading developer in the industry,” said Conner White, White Lodging’s vice chairman and chief investment officer. “With a high-quality portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and a best-in-class management platform, White Lodging is in a tremendous position for continued growth.”

Bruce Hoffmann, current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will transition to an emeritus role to ensure an orderly transition over the next year. Hoppe is responsible for all finance, cash management, and treasury responsibilities supporting White Lodging’s and the White Family’s owned assets.

Hoppe joins White Lodging after spending nearly two decades with Hyatt Hotels, where he held a variety of senior finance roles. He also held senior positions in asset management and transactions, and most recently served as senior vice president of transactions.

“I’ve long respected White Lodging as a best-in-class hotel developer and operator with a strong, values-driven culture,” said Hoppe. “The company is exceptionally well-positioned for growth, and I’m excited to support its next phase of long-term value creation.”

Garner joins White Lodging with more than twenty years of experience representing hotel owners, developers, managers, and brands, both in-house and at law firms. He is the immediate-past general counsel and chief compliance officer of Concord Hospitality and was vice president, legal, for Radisson Hotel Group. Garner currently sits on the general counsel committee of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

“I’m honored to join White Lodging and support the White family’s enduring legacy of entrepreneurship and excellence,” said Garner. “With its stellar reputation and market presence, White Lodging is uniquely positioned to execute a bold long-term vision—and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”