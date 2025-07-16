DOVER, Delaware—Smart Hotel Manager announced that the company is working with Remington Hospitality to advance its Live Safety platform. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to adding real-time preparedness to daily hotel operations.

Seven Remington properties deployed Smart Hotel Manager’s Live Safety platform to simplify emergency response, streamline compliance training, and improve staff readiness at the property level. The mobile platform provides instant access to location-specific safety protocols, multilingual audio support, and real-time engagement tracking. The research pilot was designed to address several operational challenges facing hotels today, including staff turnover, fragmented compliance processes, and delayed response protocols during critical incidents.

“Hotels operate in high-stakes environments where traditional emergency plans—usually paper-based and outdated—fall short,” said Vanessa Osbourne, CEO of Smart Hotel Manager. “We’re building technology that makes preparedness easier to maintain and faster to activate, regardless of a staff member’s language, experience level, or role.”

“Preparedness should not be a static document,” added Osbourne. “It should be embedded into daily operations, reinforced regularly, and adaptable in real time. That’s what we’re developing with our hotel partners.”

Advertisement

Based on ongoing feedback from Remington properties, Smart Hotel Manager is introducing new capabilities, including navigation and push notifications, to support mobilization during drills and real incidents. The project is continuing across additional Remington hotels, with a focus on measuring performance metrics such as response time and regional compliance standards.