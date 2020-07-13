MCLEAN, Va. — To address safe group travel practices and evolve today’s event experience, Hilton today announced a global cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay is the next phase of the company’s recently launched Hilton CleanStay and was shaped by extensive research and feedback.

“At Hilton, we’ve always believed in the power of in-person connections and take pride in the exceptional experiences our teams create in partnership with event professionals,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “In today’s new normal, we know that people planning and attending events of any size are focused on their health and safety. Hilton EventReady delivers innovative solutions for the entire event experience—from flexibility in planning and physical distancing protocols to transparency in cleanliness policies and inspiring catering options.”

1 of 4

The key tenets of the Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program include:

Advertisement

Cleanliness protocols: The program expands on the elevated sanitation standards of the recently-announced Hilton CleanStay program, addressing every touchpoint of the meeting experience. This includes room seals for guest and meeting rooms, sanitizing stations in public areas and meeting spaces, and an EventReady Room Checklist.

The program expands on the elevated sanitation standards of the recently-announced Hilton CleanStay program, addressing every touchpoint of the meeting experience. This includes room seals for guest and meeting rooms, sanitizing stations in public areas and meeting spaces, and an EventReady Room Checklist. Book-to-billing flexibility: Hilton teams will work hand-in-hand with customers to align on shared objectives, providing flexible pricing, space options, and contract terms; responsive offers to meet the needs of customers, like simplified agreements for small meetings; and the Hilton EventReady Playbook, which delivers expert guidance and curated resources for solutions, such as hybrid meetings that combine on-site attendees with those in remote locations, room sets, and creative networking.

Hilton teams will work hand-in-hand with customers to align on shared objectives, providing flexible pricing, space options, and contract terms; responsive offers to meet the needs of customers, like simplified agreements for small meetings; and the Hilton EventReady Playbook, which delivers expert guidance and curated resources for solutions, such as hybrid meetings that combine on-site attendees with those in remote locations, room sets, and creative networking. Safe and socially responsible solutions: To responsibly host meetings and events, Hilton team members will partner with clients to achieve the meeting’s objectives while addressing both health and environmental concerns. This includes presenting creative physical distancing meeting sets and meal service, developing food and beverage options, and sharing environmental impact solutions measured by LightStay, Hilton’s corporate responsibility measurement platform.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE