COLUMBUS — As the country gradually re-opens for travel as restrictions ease, Red Roof has launched Red Roof RediClean as it welcomes guests back. Red Roof RediClean includes rigorous enhanced cleaning protocols to give consumers the confidence they need to hit the road again.

“Red Roof is ready to welcome guests back, who have been sheltering in place,” said Andrew Alexander, president, Red Roof. “The Red Roof RediClean program is our commitment to enhanced cleaning, providing guests with the confidence they deserve as they once again begin to road trip throughout the country.”

Red Roof is following all government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees, in alignment with the American Hotel Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Safe Stay initiative, an industry-wide enhanced standard of health and safety protocols.

“While hotels have always employed demanding cleaning standards, this new initiative will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience. The industry’s enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols will continue to evolve to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations presented by COVID-19,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.

Red Roof has recommended that all of its properties adopt the following enhanced cleaning protocols:

Enhanced Cleaning Protocols

Common areas — Red Roof has recommended aggressive sanitation and cleaning steps system-wide, using EPA approved products that kill COVID-19. Enhanced protocols include additional sanitation of those vital, high-touch points in common areas that impact guests and employees. Up to four times per day, housekeepers are sanitizing exterior and corridor touchpoints as well as common areas including elevators, laundry rooms, front desks, maintenance rooms, storage door handles, stairwell handrails, emergency exit doors, pool gates (if applicable), dumpster gate handles and trash receptacles and trash carts, and public restrooms. Red Roof is also encouraging continued social distancing in all public areas of its properties.

— The cleaning and sanitization of all guestrooms is also a priority. Red Roof is asking hotel staff to be extra diligent in sanitizing guestrooms, including TVs, remote controls, tables, doorknobs, light switches, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. The frequency of room cleaning during a guest’s stay may be altered based on guest requirements. Red Roof also recommends that linens, towels, and laundry are washed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Dirty linen should be bagged in the guestroom to eliminate excess contact while being transported to the laundry facility. Face coverings — Red Roof has created lobby signs instructing guests to wear a face-covering in public spaces following government requirements. In cities and towns where it is mandated by local or state rules, guests are now required to wear cloth or other appropriate face coverings while in common areas where social distancing cannot effectively be accomplished (i.e., lobby, indoor corridors, vending rooms, laundry rooms, etc.). In states where guests are not mandated to wear face coverings, Red Roof has lobby signs strongly recommending them to do so.

Employee Protocols

Face coverings and gloves — Following the CDC guidelines, Red Roof is highly encouraging at all of its properties that housekeeping staff wear gloves when cleaning/repairing/inspecting rooms and wear face coverings to be in compliance with state mandates.

— Following the CDC guidelines, Red Roof is highly encouraging at all of its properties that housekeeping staff wear gloves when cleaning/repairing/inspecting rooms and wear face coverings to be in compliance with state mandates. CDC Protective Measures — All employees should follow CDC Protective Measures. They include: Cleaning hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding close contact by putting distance between each other; cleaning and disinfecting by continually practicing good hygiene and using hand sanitizer (provided at all properties) that contains at least 60 percent alcohol; they are asked to stay home if demonstrating symptoms of illness; and well-being checks of all employees, including physical temperature checks, should be carried out when required by law.

