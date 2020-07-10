IHG’s avid hotels brand continues to grow throughout the Americas with multiple new openings and more than 200 properties in the development pipeline, including 40 under construction and more than 90 with plans submitted to or approved by IHG. Launched in 2017, the brand is one of the newest additions to IHG’s mainstream brand portfolio, which also includes Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

“IHG’s valued owner community has continued to develop and build avid hotels even during this challenging time, and our owners remain excited about bringing the innovative mainstream avid hotels brand to new markets and travelers,” said Karen Gilbride, vice president of avid hotels and Atwell Suites. “With this brand’s ‘just right’ approach to value, predictability, high standards of cleanliness, and the travel basics done exceptionally well, we are ready to offer guests exactly what they expect while traveling.”

In addition to the avid hotel Fresnillo, the brand’s first international location, which opened in Mexico on June 8, recently opened and coming soon avid hotels properties include:

The 97-room avid hotel Denver Airport Area just opened a few miles from the Denver International Airport, FlySafety International, and Buckley Airforce Base. This property is owned by Chet Patel and Baywood Hotels.

just opened a few miles from the Denver International Airport, FlySafety International, and Buckley Airforce Base. This property is owned by Chet Patel and Baywood Hotels. Opened on June 6, the 87-room avid hotel Nashville–Lebanon is the first avid hotel to open in Tennessee. Owned by Kunal Shah and Daughters, LLC, the property is 20 miles from Nashville International Airport and centrally located to Cumberland University, major interstates, the Wilson County Fairgrounds, and restaurants.

is the first avid hotel to open in Tennessee. Owned by Kunal Shah and Daughters, LLC, the property is 20 miles from Nashville International Airport and centrally located to Cumberland University, major interstates, the Wilson County Fairgrounds, and restaurants. Expected to open in late summer, the 104-room avid hotel Boston Logan Airport–Revere is a short drive from Boston Logan International Airport and near local attractions such as Rumney Marsh Reservation, a wildlife reserve, and Revere Beach on the Atlantic coast. This property is owned by Ketan (Ken) Patel and Bijal Hospitality.

is a short drive from Boston Logan International Airport and near local attractions such as Rumney Marsh Reservation, a wildlife reserve, and Revere Beach on the Atlantic coast. This property is owned by Ketan (Ken) Patel and Bijal Hospitality. Also expected to open in late summer, the 87-room avid hotel Fort Worth–Fossil Creek is owned by Kalpesh Patel and Buffalo Builder, LLC. The 87-room property is near Texas Christian University and several Texas-branch businesses such as the U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. Defense Department, IRS, and FBI.

Chet Patel, owner of avid hotel Denver Airport Area and senior vice president of Baywood Hotels, commented, “We are thrilled to have opened the first avid hotels property in Denver and are excited to participate in this new brand’s growth and success. As a member of the avid hotels’ Owner Advisory Board, we were extremely pleased to be able to play a significant role helping to shape the development of the brand with the guest and the owner in mind. We, at Baywood Hotels, believe that, with both business and leisure travel showing modest recovery as we further navigate the pandemic, avid hotels is well-positioned to satisfy the current consumer appetite for travel while also supporting travel demands in the future.”

