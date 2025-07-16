Industry NewsCoury Hospitality Expands Portfolio With Two Management Agreements
Industry NewsManagement

Coury Hospitality Expands Portfolio With Two Management Agreements

By LODGING Staff
Residence Inn Alexandria Old Town South at Carlyle
Photo Credit: Residence Inn Alexandria Old Town South at Carlyle

DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, and Residence Inn Alexandria Old Town South at Carlyle in Alexandria, Virginia. The hotels are owned by affiliates of T2 Hospitality.

“The addition of these two East Coast hotels marks another step forward in Coury Hospitality’s strategic national expansion,” said Paul Coury, chief executive officer and founder of Coury Hospitality. “Our team brings a disciplined, owner-focused approach to operations, and we’re confident in our ability to drive strong performance at both Plunge Beach Resort and Residence Inn Alexandria. These properties are well-positioned for growth, and we’re excited to get to work.”

Plunge Beach Resort is a 163-room property located directly on the sand in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and it offers three dining outlets, 5,900 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, and a collection of adults-only seaside bungalows.

The Residence Inn Alexandria Old Town South at Carlyle, a 181-suite extended stay hotel, includes a lobby bar and a fitness center. Situated one mile from Alexandria’s Historical District and minutes from the Potomac River waterfront, the property’s location and offerings are positioned for both business and leisure guests.

“We’re excited to partner with Coury Hospitality to unlock the full potential of these assets,” said Matt Raine, chief investment officer at T2 Hospitality. “Their proven operational expertise, creative approach to guest experience, and strong brand relationships made them the right choice for these important markets.”

