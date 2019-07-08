Hotel Companies Create Exclusive Experiences for Loyalty Members

1 Leading Hotels Creates ‘Insider Experiences’ for Leaders Club Members

Leaders Club, the recently redesigned loyalty program for The Leading Hotels of the World, recently introduced ‘Insider Experiences.’ These exclusive offers allow guests to explore a destination through the eyes of a local at Leading Hotels’ portfolio of over 400 independent, luxury hotels.

Curated specifically for Leaders Club members by the collection’s hoteliers, each experience was created to inspire a unique perspective on its respective locale. For instance, guests at The Rittenhouse in Philadelphia can take a private tour of the Barnes Foundation and dine at the ‘Chefs Table’ with an eight-course tasting menu at Lacroix, while guests of UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico can take a dip in the Cenote Azul on a Mayan Village and Tankah Cenote tour for two.

“Leaders Club ‘Insider Experiences’ provide our inventive hoteliers the opportunity to do what they do best—create memorable, bespoke offerings for their guests,” said Phil Koserowski, vice president of digital product development and marketing for The Leading Hotels of the World. “Our hoteliers are experts in their destinations and take great pride in showcasing their home to guests. Whether it is a member’s first or fifth time to a destination, the ‘Insider Experiences’ ensure uncommon and memorable travels.”