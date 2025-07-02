CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans to expand Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brand portfolios across the Asia Pacific region, with a pipeline of close to 90 properties expected to open over the next five years. This growth includes the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand in the region alongside new entries and expansion for Andaz, The Standard, and Park Hyatt brands in destinations including Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia in 2025 and 2026.

Since 2017, Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled its resort rooms, and grown lifestyle rooms five-fold globally, and the company is responding to the demand in Asia Pacific. As of the first quarter of 2025, 64 percent of Hyatt’s Asia Pacific hotels and resorts are in the luxury and upper-upscale segments.

“Today, luxury is about authenticity and unique experiences. Our recently refined brand architecture and expansion in luxury and lifestyle portfolios allow us to cater to discerning travelers with focus and differentiation,” said Carina Chorengel, senior vice president, commercial, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “We are excited about offering enriching experiences that will further strengthen Hyatt’s position as a leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality in the region.”

Thompson Hotels Brand set to Debut in Asia Pacific

The introduction of the Thompson Hotels brand in Asia Pacific marks a milestone in the expansion of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio. Thompson Shanghai Expo is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, and it is inspired by the city’s industrial legacy. Its signature experiences reflect the growing appetite for cultural programming, including time-limited crossovers with cultural partners as well as a rooftop with live entertainment and events.

Andaz and The Standard Bring Lifestyle Concepts to New Markets

Hyatt will also mark the continued expansion of the Andaz brand. Andaz Gold Coast will debut in Australia and the Pacific in an integrated resort, and Andaz One Bangkok will be set at the edge of the Lumphini Park as part of the One Bangkok development. In addition, Andaz Shanghai ITC, the brand’s second property in the city, will be located in Shanghai’s leading commercial neighborhood.

Following its acquisition of Standard International’s brands in 2024, Hyatt is continuing to invest in the brands’ footprint across the region with a pipeline of new properties. This includes The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien, set to open in the third quarter of 2025.

Park Hyatt Elevates Personal Luxury

The Park Hyatt brand will also make its Malaysian debut with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in August 2025, set atop The Merdeka 118, the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific, offering culturally inspired interiors and culinary experiences. Its Cacao bar will be the first chocolate-themed bar in the city.

Park Hyatt Tokyo will celebrate a 30-year legacy by resuming operations following a comprehensive refinement that enhances its comfort and modern convenience while preserving its ambience. Expected to resume operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, the hotel will reimagine its 171 guestrooms and suites and offer authentic dining concepts.

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc, the first Park Hyatt resort in Vietnam, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026. The property is located on 160 acres of land, and it is bordered by a mile-long white sand beach.

Select list of expected upcoming luxury and lifestyle openings in Asia Pacific in 2025 and 2026:

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur – August 2025

Mumian Shanghai Expo (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) – Q3 2025

The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien – Q3 2025

Park Hyatt Tokyo – Q4 2025

Thompson Shanghai Expo – Q4 2025

KYLN Hotel Suzhou (part of JdV by Hyatt) – Q4 2025

Andaz One Bangkok – Q4 2025

Andaz Shanghai ITC – Q4 2025

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc – Q1 2026

Andaz Gold Coast – Q2 2026

THE BARAI (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) – Q3 2026

The Standard Residences, Hua Hin – Q4 2026

The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao – Q4 2026

Highlights of expected upcoming Hyatt hotel openings in Asia Pacific in 2025 and 2026 include:

Thompson Hotels

Thompson Shanghai Expo (Q4 2025)

Thompson Shanghai Expo will debut the Thompson Hotel brand in Asia Pacific. The hotel draws from the city’s industrial legacy.

Andaz

Andaz Shanghai ITC (Q4 2025)

Situated in the Xujiahui district, Andaz Shanghai ITC will offer experiences rooted in the city’s cosmopolitan identity.

Andaz One Bangkok (Q4 2025)

Located within One Bangkok, Andaz One Bangkok combines Bangkok’s cultural heritage blends with the energy of its central business district. Guests will enjoy Thai-inspired culinary offerings at the Andaz Tavern and Lounge with views of Lumphini Park.

Andaz Gold Coast (Q2 2026)

As the first Andaz hotel in Australia and the Pacific, Andaz Gold Coast will offer guests access to beaches, rainforests, and theme parks with a variety of dining and entertainment options as part of an integrated development.

The Standard

The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien (Q3 2025)

The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien will offer a 60s-inspired vibe and a beach club. The property will offer 161 rooms and suites, as well as garden spaces and food and beverage offerings. The property’s restaurant, Mmhmmm, will include an oceanfront pool serving tiki-inspired cocktails, while the Esmé Beach Club will offer a seaside experience.

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (August 2025)

The Park Hyatt brand will debut in Malaysia with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, occupying the top floors of Merdeka 118, the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific. The hotel will provide culinary and wellness offerings with interiors inspired by Malaysia’s cultural heritage and traditional crafts.

Park Hyatt Tokyo (Q4 2025)

Following a comprehensive 17-month refinement, Park Hyatt Tokyo celebrates its 30-year legacy with upgrades to its public spaces and room offerings. Elements such as the New York Grill & Bar are restored to their original designs.

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Q1 2026)

Just a 30-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport, resort facilities will include two dining outlets, a bar, a pool side barbecue, two swimming pools, a lakeside spa, a gym house with a lap pool, a Camp Hyatt kids’ village, more than 4,300 square feet of event space and an organic farm.