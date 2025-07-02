WASHINGTON—The Extended Stay Lodging Association (ESLA) and Kalibri announced the third quarterly event in their ExStay Workshop series, scheduled for July 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. The exclusive event brings together executives from across the extended stay lodging industry for actionable market intelligence and strategic networking.

The Washington, DC workshop will include industry experts from extended stay brands, management companies, performance trend specialists, and advisory groups, providing attendees with insights into the rapidly evolving extended stay sector.

Featured Programming Highlights

The workshop’s cornerstone “Development Data: U.S., Regional & Market Overview” session will leverage Kalibri’s proprietary extended stay performance data to address critical market questions for the DC market and vicinity, including:

Where demand is most resilient or accelerating for 7+ night stays

Which submarkets are under- or over-served in the extended stay space

How federal and state funding changes affect opportunities near military bases, government hubs, and healthcare corridors

Analysis of 7+ night stay patterns by market tier and Mid-Atlantic regional hotspots

Notable Speakers Include:

Advertisement

Doug Artusio, Extended Stay Lodging Association (ESLA)

Cindy Estis Green, Kalibri

Jennifer Hill, Kalibri

Mark Skinner, Highland Group

Paul Novak, Whitman Peterson

What Attendees Can Expect: