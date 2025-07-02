WASHINGTON—The Extended Stay Lodging Association (ESLA) and Kalibri announced the third quarterly event in their ExStay Workshop series, scheduled for July 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. The exclusive event brings together executives from across the extended stay lodging industry for actionable market intelligence and strategic networking.
The Washington, DC workshop will include industry experts from extended stay brands, management companies, performance trend specialists, and advisory groups, providing attendees with insights into the rapidly evolving extended stay sector.
Featured Programming Highlights
The workshop’s cornerstone “Development Data: U.S., Regional & Market Overview” session will leverage Kalibri’s proprietary extended stay performance data to address critical market questions for the DC market and vicinity, including:
- Where demand is most resilient or accelerating for 7+ night stays
- Which submarkets are under- or over-served in the extended stay space
- How federal and state funding changes affect opportunities near military bases, government hubs, and healthcare corridors
- Analysis of 7+ night stay patterns by market tier and Mid-Atlantic regional hotspots
Notable Speakers Include:
- Doug Artusio, Extended Stay Lodging Association (ESLA)
- Cindy Estis Green, Kalibri
- Jennifer Hill, Kalibri
- Mark Skinner, Highland Group
- Paul Novak, Whitman Peterson
What Attendees Can Expect:
- In-depth exploration of the extended stay hotel sector covering investment strategies
- Panels and Q&A segments on getting extended stay assets built, renovated, converted, and successfully operated
- Analysis of ownership challenges and operational best practices
- Extended networking opportunities with industry leaders
- Actionable market data reveals powered by Kalibri’s exclusive performance analytics