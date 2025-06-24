Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare Opens After Revitalization Project

ROSEMONT, Illinois—Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare, located less than two miles from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, is now open following the completion of a revitalization project. Managed by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, the property includes 206 guestrooms, recreational facilities, complimentary airport shuttle services 24 hours a day, a full-service restaurant with a 50-seat three-season patio for al fresco dining, covered parking options, and more.

The hotel is located near entertainment options including the Rosemont Theatre, Rivers Casino, the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center, Allstate Arena, Impact Field (home of the Chicago Dogs baseball team), and the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

“More than just a place to stay, this hotel offers travelers a fresh and dynamic space where leisure and adventure collide under one roof,” said Robert Habeeb, founder and chief executive officer of Maverick Hotels and Restaurants. “With modern design, elevated amenities, and unmatched proximity to the airport, we’re proud to showcase what it means to stay in the center of the action.”

Newly renovated with a fresh aesthetic, the property’s guestrooms include colorful murals. Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare offers flexible meeting and event space for conferences, weddings, and more, with over 7,600 square feet of flexible function and pre-function space, along with audiovisual capabilities, premium high-speed Wi-Fi, and catering menus that focus on flavor, sustainable sourcing, and flexibility.

“We’re excited to welcome guests into this thoughtfully designed space, located a short distance from a variety of entertainment venues and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center,” said John Gill, general manager, Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare. “The hotel’s lobby, guestrooms, meeting rooms, and restaurant will inspire guests to explore the city and put them at ease when they return to experience a stay worth sharing.”

Cima Restaurant, the hotel’s signature restaurant, will offer a dining experience that blends hospitality with Mediterranean flavors. The interior design includes warm woods, leather, and soft architectural curves, as well as polished marble, greenery, and touches of brass and wicker. Guests can dine indoors or enjoy al fresco meals on the 50-seat patio. The restaurant highlights local partners, including Nichols Farm & Orchard, Ellis Family Farms, River Valley Ranch, and Slagel Farms. Guests and locals alike can also stop by the Lobby Bar for a local craft brew along with chef-curated meat and cheese boards, or grab a quick pick-me-up from the Bistro Market, which offers local Dark Matter Coffee and treats from Molly’s Cupcakes.

Design Partners for the project include KOO Architecture and The Gettys Group.