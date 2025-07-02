Marriott International, Inc. and Truman announced plans to open three hotels in Calgary, including W Calgary, JW Marriott Calgary, and an Autograph Collection Hotel on Stampede Park. These brands will debut as part of a mixed-use development situated within the city’s Culture and Entertainment District.

The development of the Autograph Collection, W Calgary, and JW Marriott Calgary, expected to open in 2028, 2029, and 2030, respectively, will be led by Truman and Louson. W Calgary and JW Marriott Calgary are planned to be two of Western Canada’s tallest residential towers.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our newest hotel development right here in our hometown of Calgary,” said Tony Trutina, chief operating officer of Truman. “As a Calgary-based and family-owned company, we have a deep commitment to this city, and we believe this project will be a significant catalyst for the local economy. Beyond creating numerous construction jobs, these hotels are expected to generate substantial long-term employment opportunities, boost tourism, and support local businesses through increased visitor spending. We are immensely proud to invest further in Calgary’s future and contribute to its vibrant growth.

“As Marriott continues to expand our hospitality options in Canada to meet the diverse needs of guests, owners and developers, W Calgary, JW Marriott Calgary, and the Autograph Collection Hotel are poised to usher in an unparalleled level of hospitality to this high-energy city,” said Paul Cahill, chief operating officer, Canada, Marriott International. “We are thrilled to closely collaborate with Truman and Louson, whose combined passion and love for Calgary will be a perfect complement to the elevated service that guests have come to expect from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.”

The 69-story W Calgary tower is set to include 157 guestrooms, including 27 suites, and 239 branded residences. Amenities include an AWAY Spa, specialty restaurant, 16,259 square feet of meeting space, the brand’s signature Living Room, a FIT studio, and a rooftop bar. Residents will also have exclusive access to the facilities and a dedicated private entrance.

The 62-story JW Marriott Calgary is set to offer 248 guestrooms and 120 branded residences. Guests and residents will enjoy 32,500 square feet of meeting space, an indoor and outdoor pool, the brand’s signature JW Market, a JW Garden, a curated retail area, and more.

These agreements follow Truman’s recently announced partnership with Calgary Stampede to deliver a 320-key hotel on Stampede Park, which will officially operate under Autograph Collection Hotels. With an official name to be announced at a later date, the full-service property is planned to include 320 guestrooms and 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Within 14,000 square feet of food and beverage offerings, guests will enjoy several restaurants, a lobby bar, a coffee shop, and a rooftop lounge with views of downtown, plus a south-facing leisure terrace with a pool, jacuzzi, and an outdoor bar, and an indoor swimming pool and fitness club.

As stewards of the Rivers District Master Plan, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) has been leading the redevelopment of the district for the past seven years.

“Our shared vision for The Culture + Entertainment District as a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood is coming to life, with more than $2B in city-building infrastructure and cultural destinations completed or underway,” said Kate Thompson, president and chief executive officer of CMLC. “As we knew it would, our city’s public investment in the C+E is now attracting significant private interest and investment, bringing forward the hotels, residences and commercial spaces envisioned in the master plan that will, critically, support the needs of meetings, conventions and major events taking place in The District.”

“We are thrilled to work with Marriott on the Autograph Collection Hotel on Stampede Park,” adds Joel Cowley, chief executive officer of the Calgary Stampede. “With the growing demand for meetings and conventions at the expanded BMO Centre and across Calgary, these three hotel offerings dramatically elevate our competitive advantage as a host city and complement the Calgary Stampede’s world-known exceptional Western hospitality.”

Together, these projects are set to deliver more than 700 premium and luxury hotel rooms and nearly 360 branded residences in Calgary’s Culture + Entertainment District. With a combined $1.47 billion in private investment from Truman and Louson, the hotels and residences are also planned to support over 9,100 jobs during construction and more than 2,000 ongoing positions across operations and tourism sectors.