Industry NewsHyatt Announces Agreement to Sell Playa's Real Estate Portfolio to Tortuga
Industry NewsM&A

Hyatt Announces Agreement to Sell Playa’s Real Estate Portfolio to Tortuga

By LODGING Staff
real estate

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the entirety of Playa’s owned real estate portfolio, acquired from Playa on June 17, 2025, for $2.0 billion, to Tortuga Resorts (“Tortuga”), a joint venture between an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC and Rodina. Hyatt can achieve up to an additional $143 million earnout if certain operating thresholds are met. The real estate transaction is expected to close before the end of 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval in Mexico and other customary closing conditions.

The real estate portfolio includes 15 all-inclusive resort assets located across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Concurrent with the real estate sale, Hyatt and Tortuga will enter into 50-year management agreements for 13 of the 15 properties, with terms consistent with Hyatt’s existing all-inclusive management fee structure, while the remaining two properties are under separate contractual arrangements. Hyatt will retain $200 million of preferred equity in connection with the real estate transaction.

Following the sale of the real estate portfolio, Hyatt’s net purchase price for Playa’s asset-light management business is approximately $555 million, net of gross proceeds from asset sales. Hyatt expects to earn $60 to $65 million of stabilized Adjusted EBITDA in 2027, inclusive of earnings from Unlimited Vacation Club and ALG Vacations, representing an implied multiple of 8.5x – 9.5x. The implied multiple would be further improved to the extent that the earnout conditions are met.

“The planned real estate sale to Tortuga transforms the acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts into a fully asset-light transaction and increases Hyatt’s fee-based earnings,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “Hyatt has secured long-term, durable management agreements, and the planned real estate sale demonstrates Hyatt’s commitment to its asset-light business model and ability to deliver value to shareholders that is accretive in the first full year.”

Upon completion of the real estate sale, Hyatt is required to use the proceeds to repay the delayed draw term loan used to fund a portion of the Playa acquisition and expects pro forma net leverage to be consistent with thresholds necessary to maintain its investment-grade credit profile.

In connection with the transaction, BDT & MSD Partners is acting as lead financial advisor to Hyatt, with Berkadia serving as Hyatt’s real estate advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP is Hyatt’s legal advisor. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Tortuga, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as Tortuga’s legal advisor.

Previous article
Red Roof Partners With FreedomPay for Payment Solutions
Next article
InnVentures Completes Renovation of Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Tampa city in Florida with brightly illuminated highway traffic on bridge and skyscraper buildings in downtown district. American megapolis with business financial district at night Tampa stock
Acquisitions

HREC Arranges Sale of the Courtyard Marriott Tampa-Brandon, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tampa-Brandon

LODGING Staff -
DENVER, Colorado; TAMPA, Florida; ATLANTA, Georgia—HREC Investment Advisors announced that it has arranged the sale of the 93-guestroom Courtyard Tampa Brandon, and the 107-guestroom...
Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center
Design

InnVentures Completes Renovation of Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center

LODGING Staff -
Seattle, Washington—InnVentures announced the completion of a total renovation of Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center, including the exterior, interior, and guestrooms.  The renovations...
Operations

Red Roof Partners With FreedomPay for Payment Solutions

LODGING Staff -
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2025—Red Roof has selected FreedomPay to power payments across its portfolio of more than 700 hotels throughout the United States....
voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach 
Development

voco The Shelby — Myrtle Beach Opens

LODGING Staff -
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach has officially opened, inviting guests to stay in a reimagined beachside retreat. The Shelby is the...
Technology

Revenue Analytics Acquires Climber

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia & LISBON, Portugal—Revenue Analytics announced its acquisition of Climber, a Portugal-based Revenue Management Software (RMS) company serving boutique, independent, and regional chains...
Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection
Brands

Rimrock Banff to Join Emblems Collection

LODGING Staff -
Accor announced that Rimrock Banff is joining the Emblems Collection. This marks the first Emblems Collection property in North America. Owned by Oxford Properties...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Tampa city in Florida with brightly illuminated highway traffic on bridge and skyscraper buildings in downtown district. American megapolis with business financial district at night Tampa stock
Acquisitions

HREC Arranges Sale of the Courtyard Marriott Tampa-Brandon, Fairfield Inn &...

LODGING Staff -
Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center
Design

InnVentures Completes Renovation of Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center

LODGING Staff -