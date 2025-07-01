WASHINGTON—Grand Hyatt Washington announced the unveiling of its newly renovated 902 guestrooms, 31 reimagined suites, and expanded Grand Club lounge, marking a significant milestone in the hotel’s multi-million dollar transformation.

“Our hotel is at the heart of Washington, D.C., welcoming a diverse array of guests—from esteemed officials and conference attendees to international travelers and families,” said Jon Davenhall, general manager of Grand Hyatt Washington. “The newly renovated guest rooms are a testament to our dedication to creating luxury experiences for our guests as we continue to set the standard for what it means to be Grand.”

The project is a collaboration between Host Hotels & Resorts and Whitespace Interiors. Together, they created guestrooms that combine the Grand Hyatt brand with the local essence of Washington, D.C.

Elevated Guest Rooms

The redesigned guestrooms draw inspiration from Washington D.C.’s architecture, with subtle nods to features such as fluted limestone columns and the domed Capitol rotunda. “That premise was gracefully intertwined with natural elements derived from the beauty of the Potomac’s landscape, where cherry blossoms and Japanese magnolias abound, and the river’s storied waters create an ever-changing and dynamic palette,” said Michael Dalton, principal of Whitespace Interiors.

The design includes neutral tones and contemporary touches. Upgrades include enhanced lighting, hardwood flooring, marble dining/workspaces, and lounge seating. The bathrooms’ extensive renovations include the addition of frameless glass showers, illuminated mirrors, contemporary vanities with brass finishes, and rain-style showerheads.

Reimagined Suites

The reimagined suites offer sizable living spaces, upgraded furnishings, kitchenettes, wet bars, and modern décor. The renovation includes enhanced workspaces with leather desktops and new bedding, while luxury amenities, such as Nespresso machines and Dyson hair dryers, are offered as well.

Expanded Grand Club Lounge

The Grand Club lounge has also been renovated as part of the redesign. The newly expanded lounge includes an enhanced dining area to accommodate more guests, enhanced menu options, and a buffet display. Guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments throughout the day, a breakfast spread, and evening hors d’oeuvres.

Refined Amenities

The renovation also extends to upgraded amenities; each room is equipped with 55” HDTVs with Google Chromecast, plug-in options, individual climate control, minibar refrigerators, and in-room safes.

Sustainable Approach

Grand Hyatt Washington also introduced eco-friendly solutions, such as transitioning from plastic to wooden key cards, introducing refillable Balmain toiletry dispensers to reduce single-use plastics, implementing LED lighting to reduce energy consumption, and the upcoming installation of 174 solar panels on the hotel rooftop.