Columbus, Ohio—Red Roof is rebranding its loyalty program, RediCard, as RediRewards and adding components to reward guests on every level. RediRewards goes beyond free hotel stays and serves as an umbrella for a variety of benefits, including entertainment and everyday needs. The redesigned, multifaceted loyalty program allows members to access discounts and experiences from theme parks and theater to homemade meal programs.

“RediRewards is a truly comprehensive loyalty platform across the entire Red Roof portfolio that offers our guests unprecedented opportunities to use their membership for all they want and need, beyond free nights,” says Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer, Red Roof. “We are reaching members at almost every touchpoint of their busy lives, rewarding them with things they love to do as well as with practical services that make their lives easier.”

RediReward’s RediAccess is the centerpiece of the expanded program. By logging into their account, members can use RediAccess for thousands of offers, many exclusive, across most consumer categories. RediRewards membership can be used for discounts at restaurants and amusement parks, for air travel and car rentals, and even childcare and other lifestyle needs.

RediAccess is available via a partnership with LifeMart. For over a decade, LifeMart has been providing thousands of loyalty programs to associations and employer groups nationwide with special deals on products and services offered to their members and employees. With its proprietary, members-only discount shopping website, members can quickly access thousands of discounts and coupons for travel, tickets, electronics, home, entertainment, automotive, grocery, restaurants, services, and more. Providing these exclusive savings to members enables loyalty programs and associations to increase their member acquisition, engagement, retention, and loyalty.

“Much of Red Roof’s success has been built on the brand’s loyal core customer base and this partnership rewards their loyalty, offering them even more of everything,” says Alex Sherman, senior vice president, LifeMart. “Our well-rounded suite of entertainment and everyday products and services line up perfectly with the needs and wants of Red Roof’s RediRewards members, providing them with a batch of benefits that aligns with their lifestyles, travel plans, and daily essentials.”

RediShop allows members redemption options on gift cards and merchandise. Members can book a room for a 30 percent discount using RediSave. Guests checking in are able to redeem 3,500 points per night for a 30 percent discount at Red Roof Inn and Red Roof PLUS+ properties; 3,000 points per night for a 30 percent discount at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof; and 7,000 points per night for 30 percent discounts at The Red Collection properties. In addition, RediCard points are now identified as RediPoints. RediPoints can be earned or redeemed at all Red Roof brands: 10 points per dollar at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, and The Red Collection; five points per dollar at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof properties.

RediRewards members can also use an Advance Purchase Rate—a further $2 discount on premium rooms at PLUS+ properties as well as complimentary bottled water at check-in.

