COVINGTON, Ky. — Commonwealth Hotels has opened the SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Plainfield, Indiana. Located at the I-70/Quaker Blvd. intersection, the hotel is the first Marriott-branded property in the Plainfield area. The 10-month, multimillion-dollar conversion was finalized on July 2. The hotel is located six minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.

“We have operated as an independent hotel since March 2018—I am ecstatic to help unveil this refreshed property to the community. Our modern, 103-suite hotel is already unlike any other in the market,” said Alecia Logan, general manager.

The hotel offers a mix of single king, double queen, and executive king suites. Designed for both new builds and renovated hotels, the refurbished look is SpringHill Suites latest package. Craft beer and wine are now sold in The Market, the fitness center has been enhanced with new equipment, and the meeting space was remodeled to include the back patio for indoor/outdoor events. The lobby and guest suites have proprietary west elm furniture through a brand-wide partnership.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the SpringHill by Marriott brand,” Michael Fay, Commonwealth’s field director of sales, said. “The remodel looks exquisite. We believe travelers’ satisfaction will justify our zealous attitude for the property.”

