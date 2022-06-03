Five Things to Know About Sourcing Sustainable Amenities

5 Simplifying sourcing has its benefits.

Many hoteliers are accustomed to sourcing amenities from multiple vendors. Breen says vendors that provide a one-stop-shop for products can help owners and operators “focus on running their hotels, not worrying about sourcing the consumables they need.” For instance, Breen’s company aims to offer a full line of affordable hospitality-grade products designed to blend with, not compete with, the surroundings. “We use the simplest brand packaging, so it doesn’t detract from the property design or compromise the guest experience.” He addresses, too, concerns about the supply chain issues that have plagued businesses of all kinds since the onset of the pandemic. For his company’s part, he says, “We realize that going out of stock would be detrimental to the partnerships we’re forming, so we’ve gotten ahead of it by managing lead time, forecasting demand accurately, and working with our suppliers to keep more inventory of the core products on hand so that we can meet both current demand and the growth we expect.”