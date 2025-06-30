DALLAS, Texas—Purchasing Management International (PMI) announced the acquisition of certain interests of Pineapple Procurement. This strategic acquisition reinforces PMI’s continued growth.

“Building Pineapple Procurement has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I’m incredibly proud of the relationships we’ve built and the work we’ve done to support design-forward hospitality projects,” said Jackie Wright, founder and principal of Pineapple Procurement. “Joining forces with PMI feels like a natural evolution—one that ensures our clients will continue to receive exceptional service with even greater resources behind them. I have deep respect for PMI’s leadership and values, and I’m confident this next chapter will be a strong one for our clients, our industry partners, and the legacy of Pineapple.”

“We felt the opportunity to acquire Pineapple Procurement was the right move for both organizations,” said Carl Long, president and chief executive officer of PMI. “Both companies share a philosophy centered on client service, quality design execution, and lasting relationships. We are excited about the expanded capabilities this brings to our clients and partners.”

With this acquisition, PMI will enhance its ability to manage multiple concurrent projects across the globe.