Sustainable Efforts: Eco-Friendly Programs in the Hotel Industry

The hospitality industry continues to implement sustainable programs that impact its carbon footprint. By partnering with others, using eco-friendly methods, and following sustainable standards, hotels and businesses can impact the environment positively.

InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco Collaborates with Porsche

The InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco in collaboration with Porsche announced a new amenity: Porsche electric vehicle charging stations. Located in the valet area of the hotel’s parking deck, the AC chargers are meant to top off the batteries of electric vehicles. The two Porsche wall chargers are free for all EV drivers with a J1772 compatible plug.

Marin Suites Hotel Installs Solar Panels

Marin Suites Hotel in Corte Madera, California, completed a three-year project installing solar panels by Clean Solar. The property’s ownership has made a long-term commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The hotel’s new system produces almost 250,000-kilowatt hours annually, which is the equivalent of planting more than 80 acres of trees, taking 45 cars off the road, or off-setting 15 million miles driven by an average car.

Oceanic Global Launches Blue Standard to Combat Greenwashing

Oceanic Global launched its plastic-free product and packaging seals that help to unify the CPG industry’s efforts surrounding plastic elimination and simplify shopping for products that are verified for having plastic-free packaging or being fully plastic free. The two seals are a core offering for Oceanic Global’s cross-industry standard, Blue, which is designed to encourage businesses of all sizes to eliminate plastics, adopt sustainable operating practices, and create measurable impacts.