HOUSTON, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of three hotels in Houston, Texas.

“We are excited to deepen our presence in Texas through this strategic portfolio addition in Houston,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Each of these hotels serves a distinct traveler segment, from extended-stay to upscale business travel, and we look forward to delivering exceptional performance for our partners while enhancing the guest experience across the board.”

The three-property portfolio includes:

Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston NW at Beltway 8 : This extended-stay hotel offers suites with full kitchens, a complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston NW at Beltway 8 is located minutes away from nearby attractions and 25 minutes from downtown.

Hyatt Place Houston/The Woodlands: The hotel offers well-appointed guestrooms, a 24/7 dining menu, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Located in The Woodlands, the hotel is steps from premier shopping and dining, and offers convenient access to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, major corporate campuses, and other key attractions.

“Our relationship with the leadership team at Dreamscape Hospitality has been built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to excellence,” said Aly Valiani, president of New Horizons Hospitality. “We’re confident this partnership will continue to elevate the performance of our hotels and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests.”