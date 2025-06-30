Seattle, Washington—InnVentures announced the completion of a total renovation of Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center, including the exterior, interior, and guestrooms.

The renovations include a refreshed exterior with an updated facade, enhanced lighting and and new landscaping; 149 fully renovated guestrooms with functional spaces; upgrades to the lobby and restaurant that offer space to relax; and an expanded fitness center that will open next month.

Owned by BHG Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center is located in the heart of Spokane’s downtown district and is within walking distance of the Spokane Convention Center. Among the hotel’s amenities is the Bistro restaurant, which serves breakfast with Starbucks specialty beverages and dinner along with evening bar service.

“Courtyard has long led the industry when it comes to meeting the needs of the modern business traveler. Since breaking into the market as a brand built for business, we have continuously evolved with a design that is enhanced by smart, casual décor preferred by next-generation travelers,” said Bakulesh “Buggsi” Patel, principal at BHG Hotels.

David Montrose, executive vice president, InnVentures, said, “InnVentures is excited to work with BHG Hotels to reintroduce the refreshed and reinvented Courtyard by Marriott to Downtown Spokane. The renovation will position the hotel as the premier Marriott hotel in the area and will host guests from near and far. I am confident that guests will enjoy the upgraded guest rooms, public spaces and focus on wellness with the expanded fitness center.”



“We are excited to unveil our newly expanded fitness center next month, where we’ve created more space for your workout routine. The new fitness center includes state-of-the-art equipment, separate areas for cardio and strength training, and a hydration station,” said Jatin Patel, BHG partner at Lodging Management.

Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown Convention Center is less than a mile from Riverfront Park, a 100-acre urban park including the Upper Spokane Falls, the largest urban waterfall in the U.S., and a variety of recreational activities. Guests also enjoy proximity to local attractions such as Gonzaga University, River Park Square Shopping Mall, and a variety of dining options.