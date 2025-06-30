DENVER, Colorado; TAMPA, Florida; ATLANTA, Georgia—HREC Investment Advisors announced that it has arranged the sale of the 93-guestroom Courtyard Tampa Brandon, and the 107-guestroom Fairfield Inn & Suites Tampa Brandon, both located in Tampa, Florida. Five Rivers Hospitality, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, acquired the properties.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented the seller on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Scott Stephens (senior principal, chief operating officer, and broker on record for Florida), Niven Patel (senior vice president – Tampa), and Wendy Blissett (senior vice president – Atlanta).

“This successful multi-property closing reinforces Tampa Bay’s status as a prime target for real estate investment, particularly within the thriving hospitality sector,” said Patel.

Situated ten minutes east of downtown Tampa, the hotels have access to several attractions, including Busch Gardens, the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Zoo, Amalie Arena, and the Tampa Riverwalk.