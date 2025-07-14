Wyndham Announces Partnership With Cygnett

DELHI—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced a new strategic alliance with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts that will not only introduce its La Quinta by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels brands to the country but is expected to add more than 60 hotels across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal over the next 10 years. The partnership with Cygnett is the latest in a series of development deals by Wyndham to meet India’s increasing travel demand.

“This partnership is the next chapter in Wyndham’s Eurasia growth story, with India as a key strategic market that we’ve grown alongside for decades,” said Dimitris Manikis, president, Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Cygnett shares our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth, while meeting the rising demand from travellers seeking experiences that blend comfort, authenticity, and excellence. We’re introducing elevated stays across the full spectrum from stylish, quality hotels to distinctive luxury escapes, bringing Wyndham’s world-class brands to even more sought-after destinations across the region.”

Introducing La Quinta By Wyndham

As part of the deal, Wyndham and Cygnett have signed an exclusive 10-year development agreement to introduce and grow the La Quinta by Wyndham brand across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, with plans to open over 50 hotels. This will include a mix of new builds and conversions, with the first locations expected to open by the end of 2026. The brand has more than 900 locations globally.

Boutique Luxury with Registry Collection Hotels

Wyndham and Cygnett will also introduce Registry Collection Hotels in India through a non-exclusive 10-year development agreement for 10 hotels. Hotels will be co-branded under Anamore, Cygnett’s newly launched, luxury 5-star brand, with the first hotel expected to open as early as 2026.

“Teaming up with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts gives us the scale, global recognition, and brand strength to expand rapidly and deliver outstanding value to our owners and guests,” said Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts. “We are proud to help grow La Quinta and Registry Collection Hotels, two global brands that perfectly complement our portfolio and align with the rising demand in the region for high-quality hotel and guest experiences. Our extensive regional network and commitment to brand integrity uniquely position us to drive the successful roll-out of these brands across South Asia.”

Wyndham currently has a portfolio of more than 70 hotels across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, including Ramada by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, and Wyndham Garden, among others.