CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 28, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance
June 22-28, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 71.9 percent (down 0.1 percent)
ADR: $163.30 (0.0 percent)
RevPAR: $117.45 (down 0.1 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia saw the largest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 10.7 percent to 80.0 percent), ADR (up 14.5 percent to $173.43), and RevPAR (up 26.7 percent to $138.66)  

Las Vegas recorded the steepest declines in ADR (down 10.5 percent to $172.28) and RevPAR (down 20.5 percent to $122.22). 

