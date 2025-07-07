CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 28, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 22-28, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 71.9 percent (down 0.1 percent)

ADR: $163.30 (0.0 percent)

RevPAR: $117.45 (down 0.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia saw the largest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 10.7 percent to 80.0 percent), ADR (up 14.5 percent to $173.43), and RevPAR (up 26.7 percent to $138.66)

Las Vegas recorded the steepest declines in ADR (down 10.5 percent to $172.28) and RevPAR (down 20.5 percent to $122.22).