Wyndham Opens First La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites Dual-Brand Hotel

AUSTIN, Texas & PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the first La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-branded hotel concept in Pflugerville, one of Texas’ suburbs. This pairing enables owners to reach guests seeking both extended-stay and leisure and business transient accommodations. This dual-brand concept offers amenities and services to deliver a memorable guest experience and value.

This new brand pairing has contributed to 48 hotels in Wyndham’s development pipeline of over 1,500 hotels, which includes key markets across the country such as Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Yuma, Arizona. La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites target different types of travelers, and this launch provides an opportunity to attract both short and long-term guests.

The new Pflugerville property has a combined 103 rooms, with 73 featuring La Quinta’s Del Sol prototype guestroom and 30 with the Hawthorn Suites’ new room design. The Hawthorn room design includes fully-equipped kitchens to bring extended-stay guests the conveniences of home while the La Quinta Del Sol prototype features a fresh design, providing guests with comfort and convenience while enabling productivity. The dual-hotel concept is designed to streamline development and operation costs and includes a shared lobby, great room, fitness center, bar, amenities, and back of house all while appealing to the multiple types of travelers.

“Pairing our leading upper-midscale La Quinta brand with our benchmark extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand offers expanded options for travelers and supports developers with operational advantages,” said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham’s president of La Quinta, Hawthorn Suites, and head of architecture, design, and construction. “Opening in Pflugerville is particularly exciting, as the suburb is one that has seen significant business and residential growth in recent years, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyday travelers looking to explore this great destination.”

Situated in Pflugerville’s Stone Hill Town Center, the pet-friendly hotel offers visitors access to spots such as Typhoon Texas Waterpark, North East Metropolitan Park, and Lake Pflugerville. Just 15 miles northeast of Austin, guests can explore the state’s Capitol with a visit to the Austin Zoo, kayak on Lady Bird Lake, ghost hunt through the streets of Austin, or stroll through McKinney Falls State Park. While on property, guests can use the heated outdoor pool and hot tub, visit the fitness center, have complimentary hot breakfast, and use the business center, convenience store, and laundry facilities.