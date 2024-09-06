Cvent Acquires Marketing Tech Company Splash

TYSONS, Virginia—Cvent announced that it has acquired Splash, an event marketing technology company. Splash’s platform allows marketers to create on-brand, measurable, and repeatable event programs that drive pipeline and sales. Over 500 organizations, including more than 60 Fortune 1000 companies, use Splash for their event marketing needs. Together, the companies plan to continue investing in their products and serving their customers to accelerate event success.

Cvent’s acquisition of Splash reflects its commitment to extending event technology beyond centralized events teams and into the field with tools that increase engagement and drive pipeline.

Cvent’s acquisition of Splash further empowers marketers to:

Reach more buyers and grow their business with tools that streamline event registration, maximize attendance, and support the execution of repeatable event programs.

Generate brand awareness and increase brand recall with event marketing templates and a customizable asset library, creating a consistent brand experience.

Measure event results, improve strategy, and increase sales velocity through reporting solutions and integrations with an organization’s existing MarTech stack.

“We admire Cvent’s long-time innovation and leadership in the meetings and events space especially as we see growing recognition of the importance of events among marketers and CMOs,” said Matthew Curry, interim CEO of Splash. “For over a decade we have empowered marketers to create valuable, repeatable events through our powerful, intuitive tools. With Cvent, we look forward to accelerating event marketing success, making it more accessible, measurable, and impactful for businesses worldwide.”

“The technology-driven convergence of marketing and events is an exciting growth opportunity,” said Cvent CEO and Founder Reggie Aggarwal. “Pairing Splash’s expertise in field marketing events with our robust event and marketing platform further strengthens our ability to empower marketers to create and execute on-brand, high-impact event programs that deliver real results.”