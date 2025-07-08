Finance & DevelopmentHunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport
Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport

By LODGING Staff
Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport
Photo Credit: Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the 139-key Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport. Nexgen Management purchased the property from an institutional seller on June 25, 2025. Hunter’s Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Mason McDavid, vice president, facilitated the transaction.

Located within an active commercial and retail corridor, the Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport is less than five minutes from El Paso International Airport. Major oil and gas players, including Marathon Petroleum Refinery, Veolia Refineries, and Kinder Morgan Gas have a strong corporate presence in the area, along with key healthcare and educational institutions such as The Hospitals of Providence, University Medical Center of El Paso, and the University of Texas El Paso. Travelers enjoy access to nearby attractions, including Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso Museum of Art, and El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“This is our second successful transaction in El Paso in 2025,” added Burnette. “We are excited to facilitate this sale, which will allow the buyer to continue building scale across their hospitality portfolio along the border.”

The four-story Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport offers an on-site fitness center, business center, and an outdoor pool.

First LivSmart Studios by Hilton Hotel Opens in Tullahoma, Tennessee
LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma
First LivSmart Studios by Hilton Hotel Opens in Tullahoma, Tennessee

TULLAHOMA, Tennessee, and McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton opened the first hotel of its new extended-stay brand, LivSmart Studios by Hilton. LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma, an...
Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County
Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County Completes Renovation

IRVINE, California—Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County announced the completion of the renovation of its guestrooms. The renovation includes new corridors,...
Pete Sams Highgate
Highgate Appoints Pete Sams as President

NEW YORK, New York—Highgate announced the appointment of Pete Sams as president. Sams will focus on optimizing business performance to improve financial results for...
Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs
Sonesta Announces Opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs. The 60-room, midscale hotel is located in Blue...
Powerful Platforms: Energy Management Systems That Offer Robust Analytics While Streamlining Installation

Refining energy management technology to help reduce usage and expenses will always be a priority for the hospitality industry, and the impetus is especially...
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Guest Experience

It’s Not Just About The Room: Curating Experience-First Itineraries for Affluent Guests

Let’s face it, five-star hotel rooms are reliably excellent, but largely the same. Luxurious beds? Check. Marble bathrooms? Of course. A television you won’t...

