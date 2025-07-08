Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the 139-key Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport. Nexgen Management purchased the property from an institutional seller on June 25, 2025. Hunter’s Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Mason McDavid, vice president, facilitated the transaction.

Located within an active commercial and retail corridor, the Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport is less than five minutes from El Paso International Airport. Major oil and gas players, including Marathon Petroleum Refinery, Veolia Refineries, and Kinder Morgan Gas have a strong corporate presence in the area, along with key healthcare and educational institutions such as The Hospitals of Providence, University Medical Center of El Paso, and the University of Texas El Paso. Travelers enjoy access to nearby attractions, including Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso Museum of Art, and El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“This is our second successful transaction in El Paso in 2025,” added Burnette. “We are excited to facilitate this sale, which will allow the buyer to continue building scale across their hospitality portfolio along the border.”

The four-story Hampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport offers an on-site fitness center, business center, and an outdoor pool.