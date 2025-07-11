Finance & DevelopmentPMZ Realty Capital Arranges Loan for Hampton Inn Marysville
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceReal Estate

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges Loan for Hampton Inn Marysville

By Colin Tessier
Hampton Inn Marysville
Photo Credit: Hampton Inn Marysville

PMZ Realty Capital LLC announced that it has secured a $5.3 million loan for the Hampton Inn Marysville, located in Marysville, Ohio. The loan was placed through a debt fund and includes interest-only payments for the full five-year term.

The loan proceeds provided capital for the new ownership to acquire the property and to implement a change-of-ownership property improvement plan (PIP), enhancing the guest experience and maintaining the property’s compliance with current brand standards. The buyer, a Canadian hotel investor, completed the acquisition as its first hotel investment in the United States.

“We are proud to have successfully arranged financing for our client’s first U.S. hotel acquisition,” said Peter Berk, president of PMZ Realty Capital LLC – Hotel Finance Group. “Navigating cross-border financing can be complex, but we worked closely with all parties to structure a loan that met the client’s needs and aligned with lender requirements.”

The 83-room Hampton Inn Marysville includes a complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, an indoor pool with whirlpool, and two meeting rooms. The property is located approximately 30 minutes from Downtown Columbus and John Glenn Columbus International Airport and close to several major corporations, including Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Honda, EnvyPak, Marysville Ohio Surgical Center, Univenture, Honda Motor Company, Rural King, Donatos Pizzeria, and the Ohio National Guard training center.

