COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof continued to strengthen the brand and its business with the opening of its 700th property, a new build in Jamaica, New York, along with a new build and prototype, the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Tampa – Airport, in Tampa, Florida.

“This is a critically important time for our brand as we evolve to meet changing needs and expectations of our franchisees and guests,” said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. “There is continued demand for Red Roof, and these two new property openings demonstrate our commitment to elevate the brand and create a consistent experience and great value for our guests, our franchisees, and our communities.”

The 700th property, the 86-room Red Roof PLUS+ Jamaica, opened following an investment of more than $20 million. The property is owned by Steven Mendel of RiverBrook Hospitality. Mendel is a veteran hotelier with 15 years in the hospitality business. The new hotel is pet-friendly and located near JFK International Airport. It is located near several Queens landmarks and destinations, including Resorts World Casino, the King Manor Museum, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens Zoo, New York Hall of Science, Jamaica Colosseum Mall, The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Aqueduct Racetrack, and Citi Field. A train ride will bring travelers into New York City.

The new interior-corridor Red Roof PLUS+ property offers guests WiFi, a business center, continental breakfast, coffee in the lobby, a fitness facility, parking, and paid guest laundry facilities. The property’s smoke-free rooms are designed with guest comfort in mind, featuring flat-screen TVs, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, and in-room coffee makers. Premium rooms offer an enhanced coffee experience, a snack box, a larger flat-screen TV, Love Your Linens bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms, and more.

The new HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Tampa – Airport is owned by Vijay Patel, CEO of Dhruv Development. It is the first property to use the new HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof prototype that was introduced in 2021, which sets new standards for updated guestroom aesthetics as well as improved operational efficiency. The property offers 124 extended-stay suites. It features kitchenettes with refrigerators and microwaves, WiFi, HDTVs, and cable television programming. Rooms include storage space designed for functionality and comfort. Guests will have access to coffee in the lobby and weekly housekeeping.

“These two new property openings are a significant milestone for the company,” said Red Roof Chief Development Officer Matthew Hostetler. “Red Roof has become the economy choice for consumers who want clean, comfortable rooms and new properties with all the comforts of home. We offer outstanding brand recognition and an outstanding value proposition for franchisees and guests.”