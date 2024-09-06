Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Improves Year Over Year
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Improves Year Over Year

By LODGING Staff
August 2024

WASHINGTON —The U.S. hotel industry reported positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 31, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
August 25-31, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 63.9 percent (up 1.9 percent)
ADR: $153.67 (up 1.6 percent)
RevPAR: $98.18 (up 3.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 15.2 percent to 61.7 percent).

Seattle posted the largest increase in ADR (up 12.5 percent to $218.08).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 22.2 percent to $122.95) and Oahu Island (down 10.3 percent to $194.51).

ABOUT US
FOLLOW US

