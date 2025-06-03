Industry NewsCapStar Advisors Completes Two Transactions
Industry NewsM&A

CapStar Advisors Completes Two Transactions

By LODGING Staff
G6 Hospitality

WASHINGTONCapStar Advisors (CapStar) announced the completion of two transactions. The firm recently acted as a representative of Springboard Hospitality in its merger with Hotel Equities and completed a strategic growth plan for Brightwild, a branded vacation rental company based in Key West, Florida.

“Over the past five to ten years, there has been more focus on M&A as it has become increasingly important for hospitality platforms to achieve scale,” said David McCaslin, CapStar Advisors partner.  “CapStar represents firms looking to sell, merge or recapitalize, often times where the principals are approaching retirement or decide to focus on other career opportunities.  We work with owners and operators to find solutions that allow all parties to reach their true potential.  We actively market and finalize the sale of small-to-medium size companies, sourcing and negotiating merger and acquisition opportunities, introducing capital partners, reviewing multi-property and individual asset sales and purchases, deep value-add renovations, and corporate restructurings.”

Springboard Hospitality/Hotel Equities Merger 

Springfield Hospitality, a hotel management firm specializing in independent hotels, merged its 50-hotel portfolio with Hotel Equities, a hospitality operator and developer previously managing a portfolio of approximately 200 hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.  The transaction provides Hotel Equities entry into the Hawaii market and takes advantage of the platform created by Springboard’s chief executive officer, Ben Rafter.  Rafter will continue as CEO of the newly expanded Hotel Equities.

“CapStar worked diligently with us to understand the Springboard culture and help find the appropriate fit,” Rafter said. “Paul and David worked hand-in-hand with our team to craft a deal that worked for all parties involved.”

Brightwild Strategic Plan 

CapStar was retained by Brightwild, a branded vacation rental company based in Key West, Florida, to assist with a growth strategy for the company to maximize its operational capabilities to meet its growth targets.  CapStar worked with the company to identify new growth markets and segments. 

“CapStar’s operational expertise speaks for itself, from the founding of the original CapStar in 1986 through its growth into Interstate Hotels & Resorts, invaluable knowledge they put to use helping us shape our own growth plans moving forward,” said Mike Phillips, chief executive officer of Loci Capital.

Previous article
HEI Adds Marriott City Center Hotel to Portfolio
Next article
CoStar, Tourism Economics Downgrade Growth Projections in Revised U.S. Hotel Forecast Through 2026
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

AI
Technology

Hotel Communication Network Acquires Crave Interactive

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hotel Communication Network (HCN) announced the acquisition of Crave Interactive, a UK-based provider specializing in digital guest experiences for luxury hotels. This strategic move...
Choice Hotels Narada Hangzhou
Development

Choice Hotels Continues to Expand Its International Footprint

LODGING Staff -
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels continues to expand its international footprint, with 31 hotels and more than 3,300 rooms onboarded year-to-date outside of the U.S., and...
Finance

CoStar, Tourism Economics Downgrade Growth Projections in Revised U.S. Hotel Forecast Through 2026

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—CoStar and Tourism Economics downgraded growth projections in a revised 2025-26 U.S. hotel forecast released at the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum. Given Q1 underperformance...
Marriott City Center Hotel
Industry News

HEI Adds Marriott City Center Hotel to Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts has added the Marriott City Center Hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to its portfolio of upper-upscale branded hotels and resorts throughout the United...
1000 global hotel
Development

Hilton’s Luxury and Lifestyle Brands Reach 1,000th Global Hotel

LODGING Staff -
MCLEAN, Virginia—With recent openings in Paris, Cape Town, Dallas, Osaka, Costa Rica, Jordan, and more, Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle brands have opened their 1,000th...
o'mally foster
Comings & Goings

Vision Hospitality Group Promotes O’Mally Foster to Chief People Officer

LODGING Staff -
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Officials of Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. announced the promotion of O’Mally Foster to chief people officer. In his new role, Foster will continue...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
AI
Technology

Hotel Communication Network Acquires Crave Interactive

LODGING Staff -
Choice Hotels Narada Hangzhou
Development

Choice Hotels Continues to Expand Its International Footprint

LODGING Staff -