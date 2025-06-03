CapStar Advisors Completes Two Transactions

WASHINGTON—CapStar Advisors (CapStar) announced the completion of two transactions. The firm recently acted as a representative of Springboard Hospitality in its merger with Hotel Equities and completed a strategic growth plan for Brightwild, a branded vacation rental company based in Key West, Florida.

“Over the past five to ten years, there has been more focus on M&A as it has become increasingly important for hospitality platforms to achieve scale,” said David McCaslin, CapStar Advisors partner. “CapStar represents firms looking to sell, merge or recapitalize, often times where the principals are approaching retirement or decide to focus on other career opportunities. We work with owners and operators to find solutions that allow all parties to reach their true potential. We actively market and finalize the sale of small-to-medium size companies, sourcing and negotiating merger and acquisition opportunities, introducing capital partners, reviewing multi-property and individual asset sales and purchases, deep value-add renovations, and corporate restructurings.”

Springboard Hospitality/Hotel Equities Merger

Springfield Hospitality, a hotel management firm specializing in independent hotels, merged its 50-hotel portfolio with Hotel Equities, a hospitality operator and developer previously managing a portfolio of approximately 200 hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The transaction provides Hotel Equities entry into the Hawaii market and takes advantage of the platform created by Springboard’s chief executive officer, Ben Rafter. Rafter will continue as CEO of the newly expanded Hotel Equities.

“CapStar worked diligently with us to understand the Springboard culture and help find the appropriate fit,” Rafter said. “Paul and David worked hand-in-hand with our team to craft a deal that worked for all parties involved.”

Brightwild Strategic Plan

CapStar was retained by Brightwild, a branded vacation rental company based in Key West, Florida, to assist with a growth strategy for the company to maximize its operational capabilities to meet its growth targets. CapStar worked with the company to identify new growth markets and segments.

“CapStar’s operational expertise speaks for itself, from the founding of the original CapStar in 1986 through its growth into Interstate Hotels & Resorts, invaluable knowledge they put to use helping us shape our own growth plans moving forward,” said Mike Phillips, chief executive officer of Loci Capital.