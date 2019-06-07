Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Debuts New Bar and Lobby

CHICAGO—The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile recently opened Reviver, the new contemporary bar that is a component of the hotel’s completed lobby renovation. The venue offers shareable dishes, large plates, and a beverage program with a variety of cocktails, including several zero-proof options.

Formerly Rush Bar, Reviver marks the completion of the hotel’s five-year, multi-million renovation to all guestrooms and suites, meeting and event space, fitness center, lobby, bar, and Rush Street Pantry.

The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile partnered with Chicago-based Whitespace Interiors to renovate the bar and lobby design, which has blue, steel, and gold accents to tell the story of how Chicago’s Magnificent Mile transformed into one of the city’s most elegant architectural displays.

Seating options at Reviver include 28 seats at the bar for lunch, dinner, and happy hour. The bar’s seating extends throughout the lobby—172 seats across the communal high-top tables, couches, and chairs—and semi-private space known as the “library” that can accommodate up to 50 people reception-style.

Reviver offers contemporary cocktails based on significant periods in Chicago, a selection of Chicago and Midwestern craft beer, a curated wine program, and an elevated street food menu. The name and branding of Reviver comes from the family of cocktails historically referred to as Corpse Revivers or Red-Carpet Revivers that were conceived as a remedy to provide restorative powers, lighten one’s mood, and provide patrons a sense of revival. The name also reflects the reinvention of the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

Reviver’s “Chronomixoloy” program, developed by Food and Beverage Director James Samson and Bar Manager Bill Nykaza, features classic and adventurous cocktails that reflect a period expression of the beverage culture in Chicago, along with zero-proof options inspired by Prohibition.

“We want guests to take a personalized journey through Chicago’s great historical periods by enjoying our contemporary interpretation of the beverages that would have been available throughout the history of our city,” Nykaza said. “From the frontier pubs discovered by Marquette and Joliet, through the modern resurgence of the Windy City, enjoy our liquid tour of Chicago’s story that shakes up the past and crafts authenticity.”