Industry NewsBrandsMarriott International Signs Agreement to Debut City Express by Marriott in El...
Industry NewsBrands

Marriott International Signs Agreement to Debut City Express by Marriott in El Salvador

By LODGING Staff
City Express by Marriott
Photo Credit: City Express by Marriott

PLANTATION, Florida—Marriott International, Inc. announced a signed multi-unit agreement with Corporación Polaris and Cardedeu to open four City Express by Marriott properties, marking the brand’s debut in El Salvador. The signed projects include the addition of 440 rooms.

“We are very excited to introduce City Express by Marriott to El Salvador, a vibrant and culturally rich market,” said Alonso Burgos, vice president of development for Marriott International in CALA. “This agreement reinforces our commitment to expanding access to reliable, high-quality hospitality options across the region, and to providing guests with meaningful experiences at every price point.”

“The anticipated debut of these City Express by Marriott properties in the coming years not only reaffirms Polaris’ commitment to excellence and regional growth but also helps meet the growing demand for hotel accommodations in El Salvador,” said Alberto Guerrero, president of Corporación Polaris.

In recent years, El Salvador has more than doubled its hotel room capacity through new agreements, including the recently announced JW Marriott Hotel San Salvador. The four newly signed City Express by Marriott properties will be located to serve both business and leisure travelers, offering access to destinations like the city center, the international airport, residential districts, and major business hubs.

Located in the heart of San Salvador, City Centro by Marriott San Salvador is slated to offer 31 rooms for travelers looking to explore the city. Just 30 minutes from Ilopango International Airport, the hotel is situated near key tourist attractions, including views of the recently inaugurated National Library (BINAES), the Metropolitan Cathedral, and the Plaza Cívica and Liberty Plaza. The property is expected to convert by the end of 2025.

Expected to open in late 2026, City Express by Marriott Aeropuerto will connect San Salvador’s metro area with the International Airport. Also set for 2026, City Express by Marriott Santa Elena will be located along the Pan-American Highway in a residential and commercial district, near the WTC, La Gran Vía mall, hospitals, and schools. By late 2027, City Express Plus by Marriott San Benito is set to open in the San Benito district, an area known for its mix of business, dining, nightlife, and cultural spots like the Museum of Art of El Salvador (MARTE).

Previous article
Rentyl Resorts Named Exclusive Hospitality Partner for Miami Worldcenter
Next article
Lighthouse Announces Launch of Connect AI
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

AI and data analysis for financial report with digital charts, dashboard, and virtual interface on laptop AI stock
Technology

Lighthouse Announces Launch of Connect AI

LODGING Staff -
DENVER, CO—Lighthouse announced the launch of Connect AI, an AI engine designed to enable a deeper connection between hotels and AI-powered search and travel...
Miami Worldcenter
Industry News

Rentyl Resorts Named Exclusive Hospitality Partner for Miami Worldcenter

LODGING Staff -
MIAMI, Florida—Rentyl Resorts has been named the exclusive hospitality partner and property manager for the retail environment of Miami Worldcenter. As part of this...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Sonder Holdings Inc. announced that Francis Davidson has stepped down as chief executive officer and as a member of the company’s Board of Directors....
Hotel Avail Rogers, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

Hospitality America Announces Opening of Hotel Avail Rogers, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

LODGING Staff -
GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hospitality America announced the opening of Hotel Avail Rogers, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, marking the Hilton brand’s debut in Rogers, Arkansas, and expanding Hilton’s portfolio....
Dellisart LLC
Industry News

Dellisart LLC Expands Portfolio With Six New Management Contracts

LODGING Staff -
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC announced the addition of six new full-service hotel management contracts in the second quarter of 2025. The newly added...
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Brands

Rebel Hotel Company Launches Renegade Hotels

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, New York—Rebel Hotel Company announced the launch of Renegade Hotels, a new focus-service division designed for a new generation of travelers who want...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
AI and data analysis for financial report with digital charts, dashboard, and virtual interface on laptop AI stock
Technology

Lighthouse Announces Launch of Connect AI

LODGING Staff -
Miami Worldcenter
Industry News

Rentyl Resorts Named Exclusive Hospitality Partner for Miami Worldcenter

LODGING Staff -