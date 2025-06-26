PLANTATION, Florida—Marriott International, Inc. announced a signed multi-unit agreement with Corporación Polaris and Cardedeu to open four City Express by Marriott properties, marking the brand’s debut in El Salvador. The signed projects include the addition of 440 rooms.

“We are very excited to introduce City Express by Marriott to El Salvador, a vibrant and culturally rich market,” said Alonso Burgos, vice president of development for Marriott International in CALA. “This agreement reinforces our commitment to expanding access to reliable, high-quality hospitality options across the region, and to providing guests with meaningful experiences at every price point.”

“The anticipated debut of these City Express by Marriott properties in the coming years not only reaffirms Polaris’ commitment to excellence and regional growth but also helps meet the growing demand for hotel accommodations in El Salvador,” said Alberto Guerrero, president of Corporación Polaris.

In recent years, El Salvador has more than doubled its hotel room capacity through new agreements, including the recently announced JW Marriott Hotel San Salvador. The four newly signed City Express by Marriott properties will be located to serve both business and leisure travelers, offering access to destinations like the city center, the international airport, residential districts, and major business hubs.

Located in the heart of San Salvador, City Centro by Marriott San Salvador is slated to offer 31 rooms for travelers looking to explore the city. Just 30 minutes from Ilopango International Airport, the hotel is situated near key tourist attractions, including views of the recently inaugurated National Library (BINAES), the Metropolitan Cathedral, and the Plaza Cívica and Liberty Plaza. The property is expected to convert by the end of 2025.

Expected to open in late 2026, City Express by Marriott Aeropuerto will connect San Salvador’s metro area with the International Airport. Also set for 2026, City Express by Marriott Santa Elena will be located along the Pan-American Highway in a residential and commercial district, near the WTC, La Gran Vía mall, hospitals, and schools. By late 2027, City Express Plus by Marriott San Benito is set to open in the San Benito district, an area known for its mix of business, dining, nightlife, and cultural spots like the Museum of Art of El Salvador (MARTE).