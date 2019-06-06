Best Western’s New Aiden Brand Opens First U.S. Location in Austin

PHOENIX—Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced the arrival of Aiden by Best Western in Austin, Texas. The first U.S. location for the company’s modern, suburban boutique brand, Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel will reflect Austin’s distinctive vibe while bringing comfort and convenience to guests.

Best Western launched Aiden, its upper-midscale conversion brand, along with Sadie, its upscale conversion brand, last year during The Lodging Conference. Later that year, the company revealed that Aiden’s first locations would include Seoul, South Korea, and Paris, France.

“We are excited to expand the footprint of Aiden to North America, and especially to the city of Austin, whose quirky vibe is perfectly reflected in the brand’s exciting style,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Aiden is breaking the mold in the upper midscale boutique segment by catering to today’s travelers looking for an inviting space that embodies the personality and spirit of its location.”

The brand aims to create a lively, engaged, and welcoming environment for travelers looking for a hotel that blends hip, casual charm with an eclectic neighborhood feel. No two hotels are alike with each designed to reflect the personality of its community.

Abstract and modern guestrooms are complete with vibrant color pallets and lush fabrics, while multi-functional public areas have bright and modern signature seating. The hotels will offer mobile check-in, a fitness center, meeting facilities with projectors, a 24-hour business center, and an on-site bar and restaurant that serves locally inspired dishes and beverages.

“Austin is the perfect fit for the first Aiden in the U.S. With the fun and youthful vibe, the city is known for, it’s a perfect complement to the cool and laidback personality of the Aiden brand,” said Santosh Khanjee, owner of Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel. “This property will be a fantastic lodging option for the emerging Travis Heights area and a tremendous asset to the community.”

Aiden by Best Western @ Austin City Hotel is located in Travis Heights just a short distance from the city’s South Congress or “SoCo” District, which offers shopping, restaurants, nightlife, art galleries, and museums.

