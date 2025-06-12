Marriott International Introduces MARRIOTT MEDIA

Industry NewsBrandsMarriott International Introduces MARRIOTT MEDIA
By LODGING Staff

Bethesda, MD—Marriott International announced the launch of MARRIOTT MEDIA, a media network shaped for the traveler. Different from traditional media networks, MARRIOTT MEDIA connects brands with customers across digital and physical touchpoints.

By using first-party data and 200+ targetable attributes across the nearly 237-million-member Marriott Bonvoy program and from Marriott’s lodging portfolio, comprised of nearly 9,500 properties globally, MARRIOTT MEDIA helps enable targeting by combining demographic information with guest behavior, travel intent, and traveler passions. Targeted audience selection and measurement capability across the marketing funnel will offer marketers campaign performance with closed-loop attribution. Guest data is used responsibly and in accordance with all applicable regulations. The platform is consent-based, with easy opt-out options for guests.

“Today’s travelers expect personalization and welcome thoughtful discovery. MARRIOTT MEDIA is designed to enrich, not interrupt, serving guests content, recommendations, and offers in ways that feel natural, relevant, and aligned with their travel experience,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Marriott International. “I’m excited to announce Chris Norton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Data Activation & Personalization, will lead this bold initiative and serve as the General Manager for MARRIOTT MEDIA.”

Norton added, “Our goal is to offer select brand partners the opportunity to create deeper engagement with customers through the lens of travel and our brands. Through sophisticated measurement, including brand lift and awareness studies, attributable conversions, and advanced modeling, we empower our brand partners to align their campaigns with our travelers, ensuring meaningful engagement at every touchpoint.”

MARRIOTT MEDIA will curate brand experiences across Marriott-owned digital platforms such as Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app, placement within the room and stay experience, third-party websites, and social platforms. MARRIOTT MEDIA collaborated with select brands for an initial pilot, including PepsiCo., Visa, United Airlines, Uber, Starbucks, F1 THE MOVIE, Audible, American Express, and Resy.

The media network bridges advertiser content and native Marriott content, making it possible for brand messaging to engage guests, from curated pre-arrival recommendations to bespoke in-room experiences and post-stay reengagement. This media model allows marketers to move with customers throughout their journey.

One of MARRIOTT MEDIA’s key placements is alongside Marriott Bonvoy’s original content shown on Marriott Bonvoy TV. This longer form placement gives brands an opportunity to engage with travelers through in-room content during their stay. MARRIOTT MEDIA offers marketers access to travelers who stay longer, spend more, and are deeply engaged with the brands they trust.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

