MUMBAI, Indiax-Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with Ventive Hospitality to open seven hotels as part of a portfolio deal comprising 1,548 keys across five brands. This includes multiple brand debuts with a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Sri Lanka, Marriott Hotels & Resorts in Varanasi, Courtyard by Marriott in Mundra (Gujarat), and Moxy in Pune. Additionally, it will mark the third JW Marriott and second Moxy to open as part of a dual-branded property in Mumbai. All seven properties are anticipated to open in 2030.

The multi-deal agreement was signed by Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International and Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director, Ventive Hospitality Ltd. Ranju Alex, regional vice president, South Asia, Marriott International, Ranjit Batra, chief executive officer, Ventive Hospitality Ltd, Kiran Andicot, senior vice president, hotel development, Marriott International and Mr. Milind Wadekar, executive vice president, finance and investor relations, Ventive Hospitality Ltd were also present to witness the collaboration.

“Our growth strategy focuses on being present wherever our guests are looking to travel. We are thrilled to work with Panchshil Realty and Ventive Hospitality, as we continue to meet the growing demand for luxury travel experiences and world-class hospitality services”, remarked Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “We are especially excited to have signed a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which is expected to mark the brand’s debut in Sri Lanka. Today’s signed agreement underscores our long-standing relationship with Panchshil Realty, and we look forward to bringing these exciting projects to fruition.”

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director of Ventive Hospitality Ltd, said, “We’re excited to begin FY 2025-26 on a strong note, particularly as it is our first financial year post listing. This signing not only strengthens our two-decade-long relationship with Marriott International but also marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine India’s hospitality sector. By leveraging Marriott’s global expertise and our deep real estate knowledge, we aim to create distinctive destinations that elevate guest experiences for both business and leisure travelers, driving growth in the luxury and upper-upscale segments and expanding our footprint beyond Pune, Bengaluru, and the Maldives. This collaboration underscores our commitment to aggressive growth while maintaining prudent leverage.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Ranjit Batra, chief executive officer, Ventive Hospitality Ltd., commented, “At Ventive Hospitality, we are committed to driving aggressive growth, enhancing stakeholder value, and redefining India’s hospitality landscape with globally benchmarked destinations. Our strategic partnership with Marriott International is a pivotal step towards this vision, delivering exceptional guest experiences and contributing to the industry’s growth. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to a successful journey.”

Pottuvil, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Pottuvil, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, introduces the brand to Sri Lanka’s eastern coast. Located between the Indian Ocean and a lagoon, this property is surrounded by mangroves and wildlife. The Reserve is expected to offer 73 villas, and each will have a separate living area, private sun deck, and infinity plunge pool. The property will also include a collection of dining venues, with two specialty restaurants, alongside designed spaces for leisure and discovery: the Ritz-Carlton Spa, a fitness center, a marine and wildlife center, a water sports club, and the Ritz Kids Recreation Center. Curated game drives and bespoke cultural immersions will be available as well. Pottuvil is accessible via a six-hour drive from Colombo or by seaplane or chartered flight.

JW Marriott Navi Mumbai

Located in the satellite city of Mumbai, JW Marriott Navi Mumbai will offer a luxury experience. Plans for the hotel include 450 rooms, with multiple wellness spaces as well, including the JW Garden and five culinary experiences. Additionally, the property is expected to provide 2000 square meters of flexible event space, an outdoor pool, the Spa by JW, and a fitness center. The hotel will be located near the D.B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Varanasi Marriott Hotel

The Varanasi Marriott Hotel is expected to include 161 guestrooms and a mix of three dining options. The property also plans to provide the brand’s signature M Club Lounge – an exclusive area reserved for Elite and Club members. Plans also include a fitness center, the Quan spa, an outdoor swimming pool, and a multi-purpose event and meeting space. The hotel will be a six-minute drive from the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

Courtyard by Marriott Mundra

Expected to comprise 200 keys, the Courtyard by Marriott Mundra is located within proximity to the Mundra Port, in the Kutch district of Gujarat, India. The hotel will provide well-appointed amenities and smart workspaces. Plans for the hotel include an all-day dining restaurant with live stations, a café and bar, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a spa, and banquet capacities for meetings and events.

Moxy Navi Mumbai

The 200-key Moxy Navi Mumbai is planned as part of a dual-branded property with the JW Marriott Navi Mumbai and will host flexible guestrooms. The hotel will include the Moxy Bar and the Moxy Kitchen & Pickups that will offer all-day food and drinks and smart meal options. Plans for the property also include two meeting rooms and a fitness center.

Moxy Pune Kharadi

The hotel is anticipated to include 200 guestrooms, social spaces, the Bar Moxy, and an additional restaurant and bar. Located near the Pune International Airport, design plans for the property include a gym and 350 square meters of functional space, comprising two meeting rooms filled with natural daylight, paired with smart facilities.

Moxy Pune Wakad

The hotel, located about an hour away from the airport, is slated to comprise 264 keys and is part of a mixed-use development project. The property will also include the Bar Moxy. Plans also cover two meeting rooms and a fitness center.