Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Opens in Loma Linda, California

LOMA LINDA, California—Sagemont Hotels announced that the 125-room Courtyard by Marriott San Bernardino Loma Linda is now open for business, and it will operate the property.

Situated near I-10 and three miles from San Bernardino International Airport, the Courtyard by Marriott San Bernardino Loma Linda offers guests access to Loma Linda University Health, Loma Linda University School of Public Health, Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital, San Bernardino National Forest, and San Bernardino Industrial Park. It is also located near Redlands Industrial Park, University of Redlands, California State University, San Bernardino, and numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“On behalf of the city, I am pleased to welcome the Courtyard by Marriott San Bernardino Loma Linda to our community,” said Phil Dupper, the Mayor of Loma Linda. “Loma Linda is known for its commitment to health, hospitality, and harmony, and the hotel’s arrival adds to the spirit of excellence we strive for. We’re excited to see the positive impact on our local economy, our visitors, and the continued growth of our city.”

Each guestroom and suite at the Courtyard by Marriott San Bernardino Loma Linda offers spaces for working, relaxing, and sleeping. Rooms are complete with a sofa bed, plush bedding, ergonomic workstations, as well as a refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker.

Amenities at the four-story hotel include a fitness center, complimentary WiFi, guest laundry, a 24-hour Market, 594 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions for up to 20 people, and the Bistro restaurant, which serves breakfast choices in the morning and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening.