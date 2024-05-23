Ask Anthony: Guest Experience Slippage Amid Staffing Difficulties

Due to staffing issues and difficulties finding the right talent, the level of guest experience is slipping from what we used to offer at our hotel. What advice do you have for properties facing this challenge?

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, maintaining high standards is paramount, even amidst employment challenges and the shift to remote work environments. It’s easy to get caught up in the chaos of staffing shortages or the convenience of working from home, but as professionals in this industry, we must not compromise on excellence.

The essence of hospitality lies in delivering exceptional service, regardless of the circumstances. While it may be tempting to loosen the reins in times of crisis, doing so risks diluting the brand and tarnishing hard-earned reputations. Guests expect consistency, reliability, and attention to detail—qualities that cannot be sacrificed, no matter the challenges we face.

Moreover, upholding high standards isn’t just about satisfying guests; it’s about preserving the integrity of the industry. Hospitality is built on trust, and every interaction shapes the perception of our establishments. By prioritizing quality over convenience, we reinforce our commitment to professionalism and excellence.

Adapting to the current landscape doesn’t mean lowering the bar; it means finding innovative solutions to maintain it. Whether it’s implementing rigorous training programs for remote staff or streamlining processes to optimize efficiency, there are countless ways to uphold standards while navigating uncertain times.

In essence, challenges may come and go, but our dedication to excellence should remain unwavering. Let us rise above the obstacles, uphold our standards with pride, and continue to set the benchmark for hospitality excellence, even in the face of adversity. After all, it is our unwavering commitment to quality that defines us as leaders in the industry.