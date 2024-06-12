Choice Hotels Opens Everhome Suites in Lexington, Kentucky

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. opened the Everhome Suites in Lexington, Kentucky. With this opening, the company has four Everhome Suites open, over 60 in development, 20 under construction, and more than 10 are expected to open within the next year. In the category, Choice has more than 400 properties in the pipeline across its four extended-stay brands, as of the first quarter of 2024. Choice’s domestic extended-stay hotel portfolio grew by 17.4 percent from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024, driven by increases in economy and midscale extended-stay brands.

“At Choice Hotels, we were pioneers in the extended stay hotel category, and our first-mover advantage has been solidified by the performance track record of our extended stay brands,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “Our deep expertise and comprehensive understanding of extended stay have positioned us to help our franchisees successfully launch and expand the Everhome Suites brand across key markets including Lexington, Kentucky. With a dedicated team of nearly 70 experts, we provide unparalleled support from site selection and development to operations, sales, and marketing. Our ongoing investment in the category ensures that we continue to lead and innovate from the front in the highest opportunity categories within extended stay.”

Everhome Suites Lexington North is a four-story, 114-room hotel located off I-64. Developed by New Circle Investments and managed by H&W Hotels, Everhome Suites will serve the University of Kentucky market and the greater Lexington area. Guests can experience Kentucky horse racing history at Red Mile Gaming & Racing, events at the Rupp Arena, and visit the Central Bank Center for conventions. This hotel has a mural that is a tribute to local basketball stars, created by OSRS.