SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Hilton San Antonio Hill Country announced the completion of an extensive renovation project, marking a new era of hospitality for the property. The 227-room hotel has over 12,500 square feet of flexible meeting space, a garden courtyard with individual fire pits, three onsite dining outlets including a seasonal outdoor pool bar, a 24-hour fitness center, a pantry market, a lobby gift shop, and a grab-and-go coffee bar. Guests can use three heated outdoor pools, including a dedicated kids’ pool, a lap pool, and a family pool. Located in San Antonio Hill Country, the hotel is five minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio and offers shuttle service to and from the park.

“We are thrilled to unveil the results of our extensive renovation project, which underscores our dedication to offering our guests the utmost in comfort and luxury,” said Troy Benavides, general manager of Hilton San Antonio Hill Country. “The collaboration with our esteemed partners has allowed us to reimagine every corner of our property, ensuring that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay with us.”

Studio11 Design, the Texas-based design firm behind the renovation, drew inspiration from the surrounding Texas Hill Country. The redesign includes Austin stone and upholstery inspired by traditional weaves, creating a textural palette that balances muted, natural backdrops with multiple accents. These accents reflect the Texas sky, local cacti, and peaches.

The guestrooms have Western-inspired furniture and textures and patterns for added warmth. Each room includes Hill Country-inspired artwork, drapery, wall finishes, and carpeting. Amenities include 55” HDTVs, Cuisinart coffee stations, work desks with multiple outlets and USB connections, guest amenity stations with hanging space, mini-refrigerators, and shelves for luggage and shoes. The bathrooms offer large mirrors and counter space; suites also have soaking tubs and walk-in showers, with all rooms providing new Crabtree & Evelyn bath amenities. The Presidential Suite can be booked for those looking for a larger living room area, dining space, and wet bar.

The Spur Texas Kitchen & Bar provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering New American/Texas cuisine. The restaurant also offers shaded patio seating in the courtyard, with sliding glass doors that open the dining room to the courtyard. Guests can use courtyard amenities such as game setups, evening movies, and seasonal activities. The Tortuga Pool Bar provides light bites and cocktails poolside. DoubleShot is where guests can get a grab-and-go coffee bar serving lattes and more.

In line with the property’s commitment to sustainability, the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country has incorporated energy-efficient lighting throughout the property.

The property, managed by HRI Hospitality’s operating company, HRI Lodging, worked with several partners on this project including Studio11 Design, architecture firm 3877, construction company Moline Construction, and FF&E/OS&E purchasing firm Benjamin West.