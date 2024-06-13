This Week’s Comings & Goings

Concord Hospitality announced the promotion of Kristie Byrd to divisional vice president of sales and marketing. Byrd’s portfolio spans brands including Marriott, Hilton, Choice, Hyatt, and IHG, which she will continue to oversee in her new role.

Hospitality America promoted Justin Deyo to corporate director of operations. Deyo joined Hospitality America in 2013 and recently served as general manager for two hotels in Columbia, South Carolina.

Dieter Schmitz joined the Sofitel New York team as general manager. Schmitz has held multiple leadership positions during his career, leading hotel openings and serving as general manager, U.S. mainland for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Saddlebrook Resort appointed Raj Mohan as its new managing director. In his new role, Mohan will oversee the comprehensive renovation of the resort, including the redesign of its golf courses.

Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown announced the appointment of Jason Hammett as executive chef. Hammett will oversee all food and beverage offerings, including its restaurant Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern.

Hotel Wailea announced the appointment of Stevie-Ray Walker as executive pastry chef. As pastry chef, Walker will lead the pastry team in creating baked goods and desserts, including developing new recipes.

The Hardy Group announced the appointment of Nathan Hall as director of operations, succeeding Rocky Marzzarella. Hall previously held various positions within the company, including on-site project manager and senior project director.

UrVenue has strengthened its leadership team by adding multiple team members: Dave Elsner, vice president of sales; Brad Van Orsow, director of marketing; Mylin Wright, director of product development; Aldo Arriaga, director of web services; and Alejandro Solorio, director of software engineering.

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, opening in November 2024, announced two leaders for the hotel. Anthony Duggan is serving as general manager and Christina Richardson is serving as director of sales, marketing, and events.

The Chancery Rosewood announced the appointment of Stephanie Clarke as director of sales and marketing, Sophie Rough as director of talent and culture, and Alice Jónsdóttir as director of communications.

Pacifica Hotels announced new hires and promotions: Drew Horton hired as hotel manager at The Redondo Beach Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton; Elaina Jardini promoted to area director of sales for Pacifica Hotels; James Downing hired as area general manager for the Fogcatcher Inn, Cambria Landing, Oceanpoint Ranch, and Pelican Inn; Sol Gumapac hired as director of sales for Half Moon Bay Lodge; Patrick Clemons promoted to corporate director of sales for Pacifica Hotels; and Sirenia Liu hired as area hotel controller for Pacifica Hotels.