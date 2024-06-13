AHLA: U.S. House of Representatives Passes No Hidden FEES Act

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives passed the No Hidden FEES Act, an American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) legislative priority that would ensure lodging cost transparency for consumers.

The legislation would establish a comprehensive single standard for transparent and mandatory fee displays across the lodging industry—from short-term rental platforms to online travel agencies, metasearch sites, and hotels.

The bill, introduced by Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Kathy Castor, D-Fla., was approved unanimously by the House Energy & Commerce Committee in December and passed in a bipartisan vote on the House floor.

“It makes sense for all lodging businesses—from short-term rentals to online travel agencies, metasearch sites, and hotels—to tell guests upfront about mandatory fees. That’s why AHLA has led efforts supporting federal legislation to establish a single and transparent standard for mandatory lodging fee displays and an even competitive playing field,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “Thanks to Reps. Kim and Castor, we’re one step closer to making this a reality. We will continue to work with Senators Klobuchar and Moran on passing their related legislation in the Senate, with the goal of establishing a uniform standard across the industry as law.”