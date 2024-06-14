Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection Opens

SANTA MONICA, California—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection. With an emphasis on engaging all five senses, Sandbourne Santa Monica is a multisensory property and will join the Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent portfolio.

Situated with access to Santa Monica Beach, Sandbourne offers a coastal location where urban meets beach. Designed by Architect Gulla Jónsdóttir, the 175 guestroom property blends natural textures, sculptural elements, and décor featuring clay pottery, greenery, and Earth tones throughout. Amongst the design concept standouts is a lobby with a color palette inspired by the sea and sand complemented by plants.

The opening introduces a hotel experience with an Artists-in-Residency program, offering a hand-selected group of ceramics artists the opportunity to create pieces and showcase their art on the property. To complement the program, guests can participate in the activation, Ceramics by the Pool, a 45-minute pinch pot clay class guided by a local ceramics artist. Additional property amenities include a heated pool with cabanas, a private on-site dog park, and 10,000 square feet of event space. Next year will bring the addition of a full-service wellness spa.

The culinary scene at The Sandbourne Santa Monica brings an experience with Marelle, the onsite restaurant led by Santa Monica native Chef Raphael Lunetta, under the creative direction of Jónsdóttir. The 187-seat venue has California-inspired cuisine. Guests can also use poolside service at the Pool & Sunset Lounge, cocktails at the Lobby Bar, and in-room dining.