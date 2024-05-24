CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Overall Higher Performance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance from the previous week and positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 18, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 12-18, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 67.4 percent (up 0.2 percent)

ADR: $163.11 (up 2.6 percent)

RevPAR: $109.93 (up 2.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the only double-digit occupancy lift (up 10.5 percent to 67.9 percent).

Atlanta reported the highest year-over-year increases in ADR (up 10.0 percent to $137.30) and RevPAR (up 18.0 percent to $98.86).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Orlando (down 8.6 percent to $119.59), St. Louis (down 6.7 percent to $91.46), and Tampa (down 6.7 percent to $109.91).