PHOENIX, Arizona—Aligned Hospitality Management added the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Globe in Globe, Arizona, to its portfolio. This property marks two milestones for Aligned Hospitality Management: it expands the company’s presence into the Arizona market and is the first IHG-branded hotel to join Aligned’s portfolio.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Globe is located at the foot of the Pinal Mountains. The 72-key hotel has an outdoor pool, internet access, a 24-hour business center, and offers complimentary hot breakfast.

Hotel guests have opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, including mountain biking and ATV excursions. Nearby Roosevelt Lake offers fishing, boating, and jet ski rentals. The hotel is also near historic Native American cultural sites such as Besh-Ba-Gowah Archaeological Park and Tonto National Monument’s cliff dwellings.

“Aligned Hospitality Management has made great strides over the past year, and we continue to focus on growing thoughtfully and sustainably,” said Bryan Tubaugh, founder and CEO of Aligned Hospitality Management. “We are very excited to partner with such a great brand and flag in a market with so much potential.”