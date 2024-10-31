A Tribute to the Mile High City and a Local Hero

In July, the Ritz-Carlton, Denver debuted a renovation of its signature restaurant, ELWAY’S Downtown, named after the famed Broncos quarterback. Diners can experience Executive Chef David Schaumburger’s updated menu inspired by the finest local ingredients, with standouts including Lamb Chop Fondue, Short Rib “Off The Bone,” and Dashi Braised Chilean Sea Bass. Groups of up to 160 guests can be accommodated in the redesigned restaurant, which features a Chef’s Table for up to 15 guests and the new Stanford Room, a private dining space named after John Elway’s alma mater. Overall, the project aimed to pay homage to the NFL legend in an opulent setting that showcases materials and finishes such as leather, deep tones of wood, and natural stone. “The design honors Elway’s love of the sport and dedication to the Broncos organization by subtly and thoughtfully weaving his passion into the overall design palette,” explained Lela Richardson, design principal at designONE studio, who led the project. “Shades of blue and orange inform the color direction, while the leather and woven textures lead the materiality of the space. … The details informed by the movement of the game create moments of fluidity within the design, and a treasure chest of curated memorabilia artfully chronicles Elway’s storied career in strategic locations.” She added that Elway and his team “reviewed the design progress closely and were involved as needed throughout.” Another design goal was to reflect Denver’s architectural motifs. “Simple, modern, and unique furniture, inspired by the city’s more abstract and contemporary structures, pair effortlessly with geometric patterning inspired by the urban environment,” Richardson said. “Sophisticated joinery details mimic the craftsmanship of the urban cityscape, while soft and refined arches and curves balance and complement the furnishing and the millwork’s predominantly linear lines, acting as a subtle tie-in to Denver’s more historic architectural styles.” Various suppliers helped to realize the reimagined restaurant, including Royal Custom Design (dining chairs and barstools), Composition (dining tables), Monn (carpet), and Iworks (custom decorative lighting).

1 A Sense of Space “The mirrors allow the room to feel larger by reflecting the light, space, and movement of the room. The framework balances the niches and pendants on the opposing wall,” Richardson explained. 2 Focal Point “The chandelier is a focal point in the room and creates an exclusive place to see and be seen,” said Richardson. “It produces a sense of intimacy without being in an enclosed private dining room. 3 Geometric Motifs Arches and curves within the design were inspired by Denver’s more historic architectural styles. 4 Team Colors Dark shades of blue and orange allude to the Denver Broncos, with dynamic lines expressing the movement of the game.