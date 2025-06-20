Omni Las Colinas Completes $33 Million Property-Wide Renovation

DALLAS, Texas—Omni Las Colinas Hotel announced the completion of a $20 million renovation across all 421 guestrooms, including 111 luxury suites, and the Las Colinas Ballroom, the property’s largest event space. The final phase of the property-wide renovation follows the $13 million revitalization of the property’s common spaces.

The previous renovation introduced The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge & Pool Deck, including daybeds, fire pits, private cabanas, and a 10,700-square-foot outdoor event lawn. It also debuted three new dining concepts: LRH Restaurant & Bar, offering Texas-style cuisine; Flossie’s, a breakfast and weekend brunch restaurant inspired by the area’s ranching roots and named after the original landowners; and Over the Counter (OTC), Omni’s first gourmet market concept serving hand-crafted espresso drinks and locally-curated snacks.

“This renovation marks a defining moment for Omni Las Colinas as we continue to evolve with our community,” said Anthony Buttafuoco, Omni Las Colinas general manager. “By revitalizing every guestroom and suite, we’ve elevated the entire guest experience while remaining true to the spirit of Las Colinas. This transformation is a reflection of our long-term investment in this neighborhood and our role as a lifestyle destination in the heart of Irving.”

The property, located on the banks of Lake Carolyn, highlights the character of the community shaped by ranching heritage. Once affectionately known as El Ranchito de Las Colinas by original landowners John W. Carpenter and his wife, Flossie, the area has evolved, and this growth is reflected in the renovation of the hotel. The redesigned guestrooms and suites incorporate neutral tones, natural woods, and soft dusty blues to reflect the surrounding hills, native wildlife, and waters. Curated abstract artwork and brass accents add texture and refinement. In the Governor and Presidential Suites, original floor-to-ceiling green marble bathrooms have been preserved to further honor the historic surroundings.

“Our goal was to design spaces that feel both grounded and elevated, where guests can connect with the cultural identity of Las Colinas while experiencing modern comfort,” said Lindsey Nelson, Omni Hotels & Resorts senior interior designer. “We were especially inspired by the idea of contrast: wide-open landscapes brought into refined interior moments, rugged history interpreted through elegant materials. The color palette, furnishings, and finishes all reflect that duality, capturing a spirit that’s distinctly Texan, yet unexpectedly serene.”

Signature Suites: Elevated Residential Luxury

The Governor’s Suite – An elegant retreat with panoramic views of Lake Carolyn and the Las Colinas skyline:

Wood paneling, herringbone flooring, and curated art

Living room with marble fireplace, sofa, and lounge seating

Dining table for eight

Work and relaxation zone in a dedicated office alcove

Private balcony with lake views

Preserved floor-to-ceiling statement green marble bathroom from the original hotel construction suite design

Amenities include a Nespresso coffee maker, robes, and STAYCAST streaming

The Presidential Suite – A residence equally suited for hosting or recharging: