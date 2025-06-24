SAN DIEGO, California—Hotel del Coronado announced the completion of the revitalization of its Victorian building, the final milestone in Blackstone Real Estate’s more than $550 million restoration plan to enhance the property.

“From its earliest days, Hotel del Coronado has been a pioneer, continuously redefining the resort experience,” said JP Oliver, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. “After this transformative journey, we are proud to set a new benchmark for resort excellence and continue exceeding expectations for a new era of guests and visitors.”

The completion of the Victorian Neighborhood included a total restoration of its front porch and lobby, main entry, and drive experience, as well as updates and enhancements to all Victorian guestrooms, the Victorian garden courtyard, event spaces (including the Crown Room), and the addition of two new dining destinations: the Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda, an al fresco dining experience with ocean views.

Rob Harper, head of asset management Americas at Blackstone Real Estate, said, “Blackstone has been dedicated to preserving Hotel del Coronado’s iconic status as a National Historic Landmark while ensuring it remains a timeless destination for future generations. We are so proud of the thoughtful collaboration that brought this more than $550 million project to fruition and are thrilled by Hotel del Coronado’s transformation into a modern, premier hotel for the enjoyment of guests, visitors, and the San Diego community.”

The property-wide restoration prioritized historical accuracy. Collaborators included Wimberly Interiors, in partnership with WATG, and GSB Inc., Burton Studios, who served as architect of record for the Victorian Garden Courtyard, and David Marshall of Heritage Architecture & Planning, who provided historical architecture consultation throughout the duration of the project.

Revitalized Guestrooms

Hotel del Coronado’s revitalized Victorian guestrooms highlight the property’s heritage with modern accents, and no two guestrooms are exactly alike. The design reimagines Victorian aesthetics with brighter floral textiles. Furnishings combine caning and wicker with deep wood tones. Headboards, while retaining curved silhouettes, are crafted from woven vinyl raffia, and floral wallcoverings reference the hotel’s gardens.

The lighting scheme integrates both modern and traditional designs, utilizing diverse materials. Bathrooms have been redesigned for optimal functionality, including vanities inspired by antique washstands and classic checkerboard marble flooring. The property’s history is also seen in Victorian-inspired light fixtures and blue and white Chinoiserie lamps.

Veranda Restaurant

Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s wraparound veranda, Hotel del Coronado’s Veranda restaurant pays tribute to the property’s past while embracing modern design. When Hotel del Coronado opened in 1888, a 20-foot-wide veranda encircled the building, offering a continuous walk of 1,800 feet around the hotel.

The restaurant’s menu pays homage to Hotel del Coronado’s Southern California roots with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and purveyor partnerships. Offerings include starters like grilled California Artichokes or broiled West Coast Oysters with chorizo butter, and entrees such as Veranda’s French Dip, grilled Whole Red Mountain Trout Noisette, Certified Angus Beef Steaks, and a Dungeness Crab “Wedge.”

Nobu Del Coronado

Nobu Del Coronado blends chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s style with Hotel del Coronado’s historic appeal. Nobu Del Coronado guests can enjoy an array of Nobu-signature dishes, including Black Cod with Miso, Squid ‘Pasta’ with Garlic Sauce, and A5 Wagyu, alongside Nobu’s sushi creations. The concept also offers a selection of locally inspired, Southern California dishes unique to Nobu Del Coronado like Tai Sweet Shiso, Lobster Truffle Tempura, Beef Kushiyaki Skewers, and more.

The outdoor-indoor restaurant includes 156 seats, 120 of which are situated al fresco, with views of the Pacific Ocean, as well as a dedicated eight-seat sushi bar and 12-seat Pagoda Bar, offering curated selections of sake, Japanese whiskeys, and innovative cocktails. The restaurant also offers 3,700 square feet of oceanfront dining space that serves as a venue for private events.

Meeting, Group, and Event Venues

Hotel del Coronado’s Victorian ballrooms—the Crown Room, Coronet Room, and Ocean Ballroom—have all been restored. These revitalized spaces integrate historical preservation with state-of-the-art technology and design. Key features include a preserved 1888 fresco in the Ocean Ballroom, refinished original wood floors, rehabilitated historic wood finishes, restored doors and a balcony, recreation of historical wainscoting, and installation of updated lighting and sound systems.

Fully Restored Garden Courtyard

The Victorian building’s central garden courtyard has been returned to its original design, complete with classic walkways and pergolas. Adding to this revitalization is the return of the Naiad Queen Fountain, showcasing a bronze reproduction of Charles Cordier’s “Naiad Queen” statue. This recreation, crafted by Carapace Arts using a mold from an original J.L. Mott Iron Works duplicate, reinstates a significant feature that graced the space until 1912. The Garden also includes an array of Victorian-era botanicals, including bromeliads, camellias, cycads, agaves, citrus, hydrangeas, daylilies, ferns, and specimen palms, integrated with the courtyard’s established tree ferns, foss silk tree, and queen palms.

Beyond the completion of the Victorian Neighborhood, Blackstone’s comprehensive development has also transformed the entire resort, including the launch of Serẽa Coastal Cuisine; the addition of Shore House, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, an oceanfront residential experience in a modern beach house setting; Southpointe event center—including a 15,000-square-foot ballroom and adjoining lawn; the debut of the Ocean Club in the Windsor Cottage, and a full renovation of Beach Village, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a group of oceanfront cottages and villas. The restoration also introduced revitalized guestrooms in The Cabanas and Views neighborhoods, along with upgrades to other dining venues; a reimagined Spa & Salon at The Del and expanded Fitness Center; development of the historical Ice House Museum, as well as new meeting spaces and retail experiences at The Shops at The Del.