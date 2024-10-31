This Week’s Comings & Goings

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International announced the appointment of Brian Hicks as its new president and CEO. Hicks will build upon the foundation laid by the late Bob Gilbert, who served as president and CEO for 30 years.

Abe Liao has been appointed managing director at the Watergate Hotel. Previously, Liao served as vice president of operations at Aimbridge Hospitality, where he oversaw up to 20 hotels across the United States.

Hotel Maverick announced the appointment of Brian Smith as general manager. In his role, Smith will oversee operations of the 60-room boutique property, its food and beverage concepts, and its hospitality management program.

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, announced the appointment of Felix Schlokat as its new general manager. Schlokat, who joined the resort in September, will lead the property and oversee hotel operations and more.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the appointment of Craig Pearson as general manager of Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market. In his new role, Pearson will be responsible for overseeing all operations for the 200-room hotel.

Melissa Plymal has been named national sales manager for Lansdowne Resort. With a decade of experience in hospitality, Plymal most recently served as director of sales and marketing for Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek named Laurie Helley as senior sales manager, overseeing the U.S. Northeast region and international groups. Helley will secure new opportunities in the market.

Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, welcomed Nicholas Cuomo as executive chef. Cuomo will oversee the new culinary direction of the property’s fine dining restaurant, lounge, summer patio restaurant, pool bar, and events.

The St. Regis Deer Valley announced the appointment of Shawnda Brooks as director of spa. This is a promotion for Brooks, who previously served as spa manager. Brooks brings a background in luxury resorts and spas to the position.

The Four Seasons Hotel New York, set to reopen in Fall 2024, announced a new executive team, naming Michael Dedera as general manager, Christopher Shiel as director of marketing, and Iwona Luksza as director of food and beverage.

Hotel Champlain, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced two recent appointments to its food and beverage team: Kenzie Allen has been named executive chef and Israel Prado Rivas has been appointed as food and beverage director.

The Sea Ranch Lodge formed a new culinary leadership team, naming Darren McRonald as executive chef, Jay Wyant-King as director of food and beverage, Chloe Tula as wine director, and Katrina Coffman as farm manager.