Preferred Hotels & Resorts Added 24 Properties in Q3 2024

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 24 new member properties to its global portfolio between July 1 and September 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to introduce this outstanding group of 24 new members to our global portfolio of luxury independent properties,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Expanding the diversity of our global collection, each of these exciting new additions—spanning 14 countries in destinations ranging from the unspoiled shores of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast to the bustling city streets of Bangkok—delivers on our unwavering commitment to provide distinctive, meaningful experiences to our loyal guests in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations.”

The properties added to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio during Q3 2024 include:

AJWA Cappadocia, Ürgüp, Turkey, Legend Collection

Dusit Thani Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand, Lifestyle Collection

Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Courmayeur, Italy, L.V.X. Collection:

Mukul Resort, Tola, Nicaragua, L.V.X. Collection

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, L.V.X. Collection

Sands Suites Resort & Spa, Black River, Mauritius, Lifestyle Collection

Al Habtoor Palace, United Arab Emirates, Legend Collection

Bahia Hotel & Beach House, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Lifestyle Collection

Castello Dal Pozzo Resort, Piemonte, Italy, Lifestyle Collection

Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp, Tsavo West National Park, Kenya, Legend Collection

Fontsanta Hotel Thermal Spa & Wellness, Mallorca, Spain, L.V.X. Collection

Generations Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Lifestyle Collection

Hotel Number Nine, Florence, Italy, Lifestyle Collection

Kinwani House, Rishikesh, India, Lifestyle Collection

Masion Albar Le Victoria, Nice, France, L.V.X. Collection

Peter Island Resort, Peter Island, British Virgin Islands, Legend Collection

Pleta De Mar Luxury By Nature, Mallorca, Spain, L.V.X. Collection

Primus Residence Shanghai Hongqiao, Qingpu Qu, China, Preferred Residences

The Leela Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar, India, L.V.X. Collection

The Newman, London, United Kingdom, Legend Collection

The Resort Mumbai, Mumbai, India, Lifestyle Collection

The Visions Resort and Spa, Davenport, Florida, Lifestyle Collection; Preferred Residences

Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge, Tucson, Arizona, Lifestyle Collection

Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom, L.V.X. Collection

Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally.