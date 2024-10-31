Preferred Hotels & Resorts Added 24 Properties in Q3 2024

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 24 new member properties to its global portfolio between July 1 and September 30, 2024.
“We are pleased to introduce this outstanding group of 24 new members to our global portfolio of luxury independent properties,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Expanding the diversity of our global collection, each of these exciting new additions—spanning 14 countries in destinations ranging from the unspoiled shores of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast to the bustling city streets of Bangkok—delivers on our unwavering commitment to provide distinctive, meaningful experiences to our loyal guests in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations.”
The properties added to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio during Q3 2024 include:
- AJWA Cappadocia, Ürgüp, Turkey, Legend Collection
- Dusit Thani Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand, Lifestyle Collection
- Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Courmayeur, Italy, L.V.X. Collection:
- Mukul Resort, Tola, Nicaragua, L.V.X. Collection
- Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, L.V.X. Collection
- Sands Suites Resort & Spa, Black River, Mauritius, Lifestyle Collection
- Al Habtoor Palace, United Arab Emirates, Legend Collection
- Bahia Hotel & Beach House, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Lifestyle Collection
- Castello Dal Pozzo Resort, Piemonte, Italy, Lifestyle Collection
- Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp, Tsavo West National Park, Kenya, Legend Collection
- Fontsanta Hotel Thermal Spa & Wellness, Mallorca, Spain, L.V.X. Collection
- Generations Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Lifestyle Collection
- Hotel Number Nine, Florence, Italy, Lifestyle Collection
- Kinwani House, Rishikesh, India, Lifestyle Collection
- Masion Albar Le Victoria, Nice, France, L.V.X. Collection
- Peter Island Resort, Peter Island, British Virgin Islands, Legend Collection
- Pleta De Mar Luxury By Nature, Mallorca, Spain, L.V.X. Collection
- Primus Residence Shanghai Hongqiao, Qingpu Qu, China, Preferred Residences
- The Leela Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar, India, L.V.X. Collection
- The Newman, London, United Kingdom, Legend Collection
- The Resort Mumbai, Mumbai, India, Lifestyle Collection
- The Visions Resort and Spa, Davenport, Florida, Lifestyle Collection; Preferred Residences
- Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge, Tucson, Arizona, Lifestyle Collection
- Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom, L.V.X. Collection
Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally.